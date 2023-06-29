EAST TAWAS – Ann Brownell and Jeff Raybourn, AuGres, recently announced the opening of their business one18 Coffee – which, nestled in downtown East Tawas, is named after its location at 118 Newman St.
The coffee shop and bakery serves up a sundry of beverages and other freshly made items, with their lineup of baked goods also offering a variety of gluten-free and vegan options.
Previously owned by Matt and Sue Skiba, and operated under the name Suzie Brews Coffee Shop, Brownell and Raybourn officially took over ownership on March 1.
Brownell shares that she and her daughter, Elle Brownell, make specialty baked goods from scratch and that Elle, with her love of baking, was the inspiration behind purchasing the business.
"And we offer the best coffee and espresso drinks around!" Brownell adds.
Currently, the summer hours of operation at one18 Coffee are from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday; from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, the business can be reached by calling 989-254-3244.