CADILLAC – The USDA Forest Service welcomes hunters annually to the Huron-Manistee National Forests, which provides nearly a million acres of public land for the use and enjoyment of the American people.
Visitors planning a hunting trip to their public lands are asked to abide by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Hunting Regulations while hunting on the Huron-Manistee National Forests. Hunters are required to have a valid hunting license, issued by the MI-DNR, and to follow the current season schedule.
In addition to state hunting regulations, remember:
• Do not discharge a firearm within 150 yards of a developed recreation site, building, or occupied area.
• Do not discharge a firearm across a road, trail, or body of water.
• Off-road Vehicles (ORVs) are only permitted on designated trails and roads and may not be used for cross-country game retrieval.
• If you pack it in, pack it out. Please do not trash your public lands.
• Please operate your vehicle responsibly. Respect the road/trail and fellow operators.
• Remember to completely extinguish your campfire using the drown, stir, and feel method before leaving your campsite.
Hunters on public lands should also be aware that there are some differences between hunting on state lands versus National Forest System lands. Forest Supervisor, James Simino, offers several reminders to hunters who utilize the National Forest:
• Hunting blinds and stands on public lands must be portable and temporary.
• Blinds and stands can be placed no earlier than Sept. 1 and must be removed by the Jan. 1, 2023.
• The name, phone number and address of the owner must be posted on the blind/stand.
• Failure to remove any type of blind, structure, equipment or trash can result in fines and costs to remove, destroy, impound and/or seize those items.
• All wheeled motor vehicles, including off-highway vehicles (OHVs) are allowed only on National Forest roads and trails shown open on the Forest’s current year Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM).
• Consult the current MVUM to determine which roads, trails and areas are currently available for motorized use. The map is updated annually and is available free of charge online web or at one of our offices.
• OHVs must have a valid OHV license permanently attached and visibly displayed on the vehicle as per the MDNR Handbook of Michigan Off-Road Vehicle Laws and Riding Basics.
• All cross country motorized travel (off of the designated routes) is prohibited on National Forest System lands, even for baiting or retrieval of game.
• From Nov. 15 through Nov. 30, the regular November firearm deer season, ORV operation is prohibited in public hunting areas during from 7 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.
“In the midst of the hunting season, we thought it timely to remind hunters that the hunt is not over when they've bagged their deer. Responsible hunting includes staying on the trail and removing your blind from public land no later than January 1, 2023,” explains Simino.
Incidence of illegal, abandoned or so-called ‘permanent’ blinds on National Forest System lands pose several risks including safety hazards, environmental damage and hunter conflicts, according to officials. Forest Service law enforcement and investigation personnel and other staff will remove abandoned hunting blinds in accordance with the state and federal regulations. The Forest Service encourages hunters and the public in general to contact the local National Forest office anytime they notice illegal blinds on federal Forest lands.
For accurate information about hunting regulations in Michigan, hunters should review the current year’s "Michigan Hunting and Trapping Guide,” paying particular attention to the regulation on blinds, raised platforms and tree stands/scaffolding, baiting, and hunting on public lands.