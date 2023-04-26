LANSING – Thanks to $250 million in federal relief COVID-19 funding made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, several of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' planned improvement projects at state parks are getting underway this spring and summer.
The result? Temporary closures will be in place so the DNR can address a long list of critical needs.
Because of this work, visitors will be able to enjoy new and upgraded camping amenities, park roads, electrical and water distribution systems and toilet and shower buildings, as well as visitor center enhancements and historic preservation work – all things that contribute to a better visitor experience.
"Although there may be some dust and some campgrounds and amenities may temporarily close during construction, staff is working hard to minimize the duration of any closures and the inconvenience to our guests," said Ron Olson, DNR Parks and Recreation chief. "Shovels in the ground are a true testament to the historic investment being made in our state parks and recreation system, and we appreciate visitors' patience this season."
Some of the planned state park closures include:
• As part of an enhancement project involving two different closure timelines, Hoffmaster State Park (Muskegon County) is upgrading water and sewer lines and reconstructing campground roads. The entire day-use area, including roads, organizational campground and visitor center, is expected to be closed through July 7. Then, after the first phase is completed, the modern campground will tentatively close July 7 through the end of the 2023 camping season.
• Due to reconstruction of the road where the visitor center and headquarters building are, and expansion of the Summit Peak parking lot, the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park (Ontonagon County) visitor center will close May 15-Aug. 15 and Summit Peak parking lot will close Aug. 15-Oct. 15.
• To minimize the modern campground closure timeline at Mitchell State Park (Wexford County), a new toilet and shower building and ARPA-funded campground road construction were paired. The road project includes 10 new jug fillers for campers.
• The Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory and outdoor gardens in Belle Isle Park (Wayne County) have been closed since November to revitalize the upper 60 feet of the 80-foot-tall conservatory dome in one of the nation’s oldest turn-of-the-century glass houses still in existence. The outdoor gardens are slated to reopen this month, while the conservatory is set to reopen in May 2024.
Other ARPA-funded projects will kick off this fall and into 2024.
Before visiting a state park, boating site or trail, it is always a good idea to check the latest closures due to weather-related events, planned improvement projects and repairs in DNR facilities around the state.
Get the latest information on closures at all DNR facilities at Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.