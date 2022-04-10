HALE – The Hale track and field team doesn’t exactly appear to have an abundance of athletes. First year head coach Phil Downing feels that looks can be deceiving however.
“We are small but mighty,” he said. “We are going to try and do our best and to work as hard as we can and see where it goes from there. It is going to be a lot of strategy on who to put where for points. We have a lot of dedicated people on our team who do what they are asked to do and are working really hard.”
On the Hale track team this year on the boys’ side will be Alex Wanty, Deon’tae Hence, Zach Koepke, Les Cook, Kenny Matthews, Liam Schalk-Smith, Evan Coron and Caiden Coutts. Competing for the girls will be Anna Temple, Kayla Wolanin, Kaitlyn Hollis and Chloe Bernard.
“We are looking at just getting better each and every day and each meet and getting our times faster,” Downing said. “A lot of them want to make the state finals this year and do good there too.”
Hale hosted a meet on Tuesday and heads to Oscoda on next Tuesday.
“This year we are looking to be competitive in the North Star League,” Downing said. “We are always looking at the state finals and training hard. We have some big competition this year.”