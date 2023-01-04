AUGRES — The AuGres boys basketball team was unable to claim their first win of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Wolverines were hosting Bay City All Saints in a non-league game, and lost the contest 60-22.
“Working hard every day to get better in practice and during games,” head coach Chase Blackmore said. “Couple breakout players Donovan Thomas and Levi Jones getting rebounds. The kids are staying positive and working to develop their talents moving forward.”
The Wolverines had four different players score in the opening quarter, but the Cougars led 20-8 after one. Levi Jones had an and-one play in the second, but All Saints increased its lead to 40-13 by the half.
Casey Williams scored six of AuGres’ seven third quarter points, as the Cougars led 56-20 entering the fourth.
The Wolverines were led by Williams with 10 points, Jones netted six points, Thomas chipped in with four and Lucas Verdusco added two.
AuGres (0-6 overall) returned to action on Tuesday down at the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy, heads to Fairview on Friday and plays down at the Midland Calvary Baptist Academy on Tuesday.