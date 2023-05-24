TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area High School (TAHS) Assistant Principal Stacey Mochty and mathematics teacher William Stoll both announced their intentions to retire from the School District as of the end of the current school year.
Mochty and Stoll each fought through their emotions as they read their prepared statements at the regular meeting of the Tawas Area Schools Board of Education on May 16.
“After 30 years in public education, 27 of those years with Tawas Area Schools as a teacher and administrator, I have been given an opportunity at an opportune time that I simply cannot pass,” Mochty said, announcing that she will retire from her present position as of June 30.
Mochty has accepted a position a principal of Holy Family School in East Tawas, and will assume that role on July 1.
Mochty went on to say, “At the beginning of this school year, retirement was not an immediate personal goal of mine. I believe that God had different plans for me.”
She said that she was “grateful and excited to continue to serve this community,” and thanked the Tawas parents for entrusting their children to her care, and her fellow teachers for their continued dedication to making Tawas “great for our kids.”
Stoll noted that he shared a special bond with Mochty because he was best friends with Mochty’s father, who graduated from high school with Stoll in 1952. Stoll added that more than 20 of his former students went on to become colleagues of his at Tawas Area Schools, and that he had a number of students over time whose parents he had also taught.
“I love being involved in the lives of the students that I taught,” Stoll said. “I will miss the enthusiastic students and extremely gifted teachers that I have had the privilege to work with. I look forward to my retirement and the time it will allow me to be with my family.”
In other matters:
• The Board unanimously approved resolutions to participate in Section 105 schools of choice, which pertains to students residing within the intermediate school district, as well as Section 105C schools of choice, which relates to students residing in contiguous ISD areas.
• At the recommendation of Operations/Transportation Director Brandon Lichota, Crystal Hunt was hired as a custodian.
• Kohl Coffin, recommended by Principal Sarah Danek, was hired to fill the 6-12 social studies teacher position. According to Danek, Coffin has a B.A. in Political Science from Saginaw Valley State University and will be earning his Michigan Secondary Teacher certification this month.
• At Klinger’s request, Lindsay Harvey was hired to be the Pupil Accounting/State Reporting Coordinator for the District. Harvey has a B.A. in Business Administration from Northwood University, and currently works as an enforcement officer for the Iosco County Friend of the Court, Klinger said.
• The Board voted unanimously to adopt the New/Revised Board Bylaws and Policies after a second reading was held.
• The 2023-24 Building Student Handbook was approved after a second reading was held, as well as the Athletic Student Handbook.
• The Board unanimously approved the IRESA General Fund Budget for the 2023-24 school year.
• The Board selected Trustee Michael Butzin as the District’s Election Representative for IRESA. Trustee Amy Jenkins will serve as Alternate Representative.
• Pursuant to recommendations from both Klinger and the budget committee, the Board approved the extension of the current signing bonus for newly hired employees through the 2023-24 school year.
• By a 7-0 vote, the Board approved the purchase of 350 Chromebooks to sustain the District’s one-to-one initiative at a cost of $107,317.75.
• The Board also voted 7-0 to purchase a public address system for the football/track program from ASCOM North at a cost of $23,625, a P.A. system upgrade for Clara Bolen Elementary School from SoundCom for $23,250, and a soccer complex P. A. system from ASCOM North for $19,980.;
• The Board approved a Career Development Coordinator Memo of Understanding between NEMCSA and Tawas Area Schools.