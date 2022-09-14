OSCODA — The Oscoda Hall of Fame Committee recently announced the 2022 group of inductees for the Oscoda High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
In this year’s class is the 1989-90 boys’ basketball team, Lamont Crawley, Nik Alda and Louie Alverson.
This is the sixth hall of fame class selected by the committee. They will be officially inducted on Sept. 23, before the home football game against St. Ignace. The Oscoda Press will give a detailed look at each inductee.
1989-90 Oscoda varsity boys’ basketball team
The 1989-90 Oscoda boys’ basketball team was certainly one of the best in program history. The Owls racked up a 21-5 record, were co-champions of the rugged Northeast Michigan Conference and won class ‘B’ district and regional championships.
Their head Coach Doug Ehle had fond memories about this group when he sent in the form to nominate the group.
“The team had good players throughout the roster and our practices at times were played at a higher level than some games,” he said. “Although very competitive in practices, the players were a single unit supporting each other in good times and hard times. We had players who went through many difficult times on and off the court and received much needed support from their teammates. They were not jealous of each other and truly cared about their teammates’ well-being.”
Seniors on the team were Keith Bartels, Chris Keller, Rick Sadberry and David Barnes. The rest of the roster included Scott Underwood, Dan Cupp, Eric Handy, Mike Swinton, Mike Walker, Quincy Gowenlock, Dave Langley, Kevin Decoursey and Mike Enoch. John Scheer was the team’s video man and Mickey Kimsel and Jill Lovelace were the team managers. Walked was named to the honorable mention all-American and all-state teams. Walker and Keller were tabbed as first team all-conference players, Swinton was second team all-conference and Sadberry was all honorable mention all-conference. Sadberry also went on to play college ball for Prairie View A & M and Walker played for Evansville and Central Michigan University.
In the post-season, Oscoda topped Ogemaw Heights 91-53 and Standish-Sterling 73-67 in the first two rounds of districts. In the district finals they toppled Beaverton 65-51. An 80-62 victory over Sault Ste Marie sent them to the regional finals, where they won a thrilling game over Menominee 69-67. Saginaw Buena Vista ended the Owls’ season in the quarterfinals, but that B-V team finished runner-up in the state tournament.
Ehle also added that many on the team helped run summer clinics to help local youth develop their skills in the game of basketball, and also took time visiting elementary classrooms talking to students.
“This team brought a lot of excitement to mostly packed gyms, playing a highly competitive schedule, this team’s positive actions brought nothing but accolades to the town of Oscoda and Oscoda High school,” Ehle said. “They deserve to be in the Oscoda High School Athletic Hall of Fame.”
Lamont Crawley
The 1970 graduate certainly had a memorable basketball career. Crawley was a key piece to the successful playoff runs in 1969 and 1970. In 1969 the Owls won district and regional championships, and in 1970 they repeated as district champions.
In his junior season he averaged 19 points a game and an impressive 13 rebounds a game helping him get recognized on the first team class ‘B’ all state team. His senior season he proudly served as co-captain, and still managed to score an average of 20 points a game despite constantly being double teamed by opponents. Unsurprisingly he was named to the Northern ‘B’ first team all-conference team both his junior and senior seasons.
He finished with 926 points, still in the top-10 all time in program history and he holds the programs’ single season record in rebounds with 291.
His career didn’t end there either, as he moved on to play two seasons at Lansing Community College. He played 62 games there and poured in 1135 points, making him only one of five players in their program’s history to score more than 1000 points before the addition of the three point line. He also had 945 career rebounds there, giving him an average of 18.3 points per game and 15.2 rebounds per game at LCC.
Nik Alda and Louie Alverson will be featured in the Sept. 21 issue.