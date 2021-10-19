OSCODA – The Oscoda volleyball team continued to play well against North Star League opponents this season. The Lady Owls, hosting Hillman in a NSL crossover battle on Tuesday, Oct. 12, were able to take down the Lady Tigers 25-14, 25-22 and 25-14.
“I think we struggled a little bit with our hitting start off, Kaylin Griggs started off slow but pulled it together in the third game and had some great hits,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “We heard Hillman had some great defense, so we knew we were going to have to stay ready.”
And stay ready they did, as a pair of spikes by Griggs in the first set gave the Owls a 22-14 lead, and Megan Myles ended the frame by spiking back an incoming free ball.
The second set was knotted up at 17-apiece, but Grace Bergquist had a spike and Myles had a block to put Oscoda ahead 19-17, with Griggs closing out the set at 25-22 on a spike.
In the third, the Owls claimed an 11-2 lead off back-to-back kills by Mia Whipkey, and a bullet-like-spike by Myles and another kill by Whipkey increased the gap to 14-3.
Hillman rallied to pull within 19-12, but Oscoda, sparked by a pair of kills and a game ending ace by Myles wrapped up the set with a 6-2 run.
“We moved really well, our defense moved really well in that third game so we were ready for everything coming back over at us and that helped us be able to run our offense,” Curley said. “Whipkey did have a great night, especially that third game when we moved her to the outside. She hits really good over there, but I like to keep her in the middle because she gets a lot of great touches on the blocks. It is just trying to find that balance on where everyone fits best.”
Myles led the team with 14 kills, one block, 12 digs and four aces, Griggs had seven kills, 24 digs and two aces, Whipkey finished with six kills, one block and one ace, Kyden Ehle had one kill, 28 assists and three digs and Libby Mongeau had eight digs and three aces.
The Owls also helped Hillman heal a bit during the night, as before the contest, they helped recognize a Hillman player who was seriously injured in a car accident only three days prior to the match. The Tigers left an empty spot on their bench for junior Amelia Burwell, with her number three jersey draped over it. During player introductions, Oscoda players placed flowers on her chair, for a touching get-well wish. Without a doubt, emotions ran higher than the volleyball game this night.
“We just want Hillman to know that we are sending our prayers for her,” Curley said.
On Thursday, the Owls won a NSL Big Dipper game at Rogers City to stay atop the conference, 25-19, 25-8 and 25-17.
“Our hitters did a much better job moving around their hits and not always hitting to the same spots,” Curley said. “We’ve been working on different hits and they were finally confident enough to run different plays. Kyden served great and played good defense in game two which helped us keep a big lead through that game. Jessica Montgomery and Libby Mongeau are getting much better at reading pushes and tips, something that we were struggling with to start the season.”
Griggs led the way with nine kills, one block, 10 digs and six aces, Bergquist had eight kills, three digs and two aces, Myles added six kills, two blocks, nine digs and two aces, Mia Whipkey had six kills, one dig and three aces and Ehle had two kills, 28 assists, eight digs and two aces.
On Saturday the team played at Inland Lakes in a tournament, where they went 0-1-2 on the day. The Owls lost to Ski Valley Conference leading Johannesburg-Lewiston 25-15 and 25-17, split with Northern Lakes Conference champion Mackinaw City 25-18 and 24-25 and split with Straits Area Conference leading Sault Ste. Marie 12-25 and 25-19.
“We just didn’t play at a very high energy,” Curley said. “Our defense was not reacting early and our passers were off. We finally came to life the last set of the day which was against the SOO. Our passes were finally getting to the right spots and we were talking good swings at the net. Grace Bergquist had a great day and had a lot of great saves throughout the day. We are ready to regroup and focus in this week at practice and get ready for districts.”
Myles had a big day with 17 kills, four blocks, 30 digs and five aces, Griggs had 10 kills, 25 digs and three aces, Bergquist had six kills, 26 digs and seven aces and Ehle had two kills, 25 assists, 16 digs and three aces.
Oscoda hosted AuGres on Tuesday, heads to Mt. Morris for a tournament on Saturday and heads to Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday as the Owls look to clinch the NSL Big Dipper.