LANSING – To further support mental health and wellbeing for more Michiganders, the state of Michigan launched Michigan.gov/WorkplaceMentalHealth, a centralized workplace mental health hub to share resources and strategies aimed at helping employees and employers across the state address mental health in the workplace.
“A healthy workplace is the foundation for thriving businesses and healthier communities,” said Susan Corbin, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO). “As we continue to focus our efforts on the work that best serves our state's people, our communities and businesses, we also have the opportunity help our workplaces be stewards of mental health and well-being in the process.”
The state also announced a monthly webinar series to discuss improving mental health in the workplace, featuring insight from experts in the field. The 30-minute webinars will be moderated by LEO’s Deputy Director of Labor Sean Egan, who also leads the state’s workplace mental health initiatives.
“In order to build strong workplaces, a strong workforce and strong communities, we must put mental health at the center of workplace policies,” said Egan. “We’re excited to build upon our work in this area and grow and promote positive resources to help build a happy, healthy and resilient workforce that is also good for employers and their bottom line.”
The hub features existing state and national resources that will help employers integrate employee mental health strategies to establish healthier workplaces. The site will be updated on an ongoing basis as additional resources are developed.
Last year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tasked LEO with establishing a dedicated workgroup to focus on mental health, trauma and resiliency in the workplace. The workgroup released their findings and key strategies for employers to help build supportive workplaces by integrating employee mental health strategies that establish healthier workplaces, enhance employee wellbeing and promote resilient workplaces.
As noted in the workgroup’s findings, employers who invest in their employees’ mental health and safety see a significant return on investment including improved employee satisfaction, increased productivity and reduced absenteeism and turnover.
“Reducing the stigma of mental health must extend into the workplace,” said C. Rich Mattingly, founder of The Luv u Project, an organization that works to advance the understanding of, and treatments for, mental health issues. “Our mental health touches every aspect of our lives, and even small steps and simple workplace strategies can go far in nurturing a culture of positive mental health and well-being.”
To learn more about these efforts, employees and employers are encouraged to join LEO’s webinar hosted by Egan and Mattingly on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11:30 a.m.