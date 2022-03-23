OSCODA — Oscoda Township trustees voted to support Brownfield funding for redevelopment of the Van Ettan Village mobile home park during their March 14 meeting.
The park is located at 4385 Van Ettan Dam Road, just off of F-41 across from the former Wurtsmith Air Base. The 2.57 acre lot includes 32 mobile home sites, the vast majority of which are currently unoccupied.
In a letter to Emily Doerr, Executive Director of the State Land Bank Authority, EIC Director Todd Dickerson states that “this project not only provides greatly needed housing options for our contracted workforce, but also cleans up a terribly blighted property that would serve as a catalyst for more redevelopment opportunities.”
Dickerson’s letter further states that the property will be developed to include 89 multi-family units that will meet the “desperately needed” housing in the area. Pam Loveless, doing business as PKL Homes, plans to work with a Michigan company that recycles shipping containers to build the apartments. The units will be geared towards individuals with earnings at 80-120% of area median income.
The Van Ettan Dam Road property was listed for sale for $229,000 in August 2020. According to developer Pam Loveless she has been under contract for the property for the past 60 days. According to Loveless, the current owner who lives out of state, is responsible for clearing the property and has until April 28 to do so. Loveless added that only one of the individuals who has a mobile home on the property is currently paying rent and all of the individuals living on the property have been given notice that they need to move. Loveless said that the blue building on the property that was being used for storage will stay for now.
According to the listing on Zillow, the property is zoned R3, mixed use, with all the hook-ups to municipal water, sewer, natural gas and electrical. The property includes approximately 300 feet of frontage on Van Ettan Creek and is located adjacent to a county park with access to Van Ettan Lake and the AuSable River.
According to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the Brownfield Program “uses tax increment financing (TIF) to reimburse brownfield related costs incurred while redeveloping contaminated, functionally obsolete, blighted or historic properties”. Funding can be used for demolition, lead and asbestos abatement, site preparation, infrastructure improvements and assistance to land banks and local government units.
The Oscoda Press reported in 2020 on a fire, due to an explosion, that was suspected to be related to drug lab activities in one of the mobile homes on the property. Loveless said that the real estate agent had not told her about the meth lab and the fact that someone had died on the property. The Van Ettan Dam Road project will be Loveless’ first development project in the area.
In other action the board:
Unanimously approved expending $40,000 for the 2022 public art strategy that includes installation costs of $4,000 for three banners purchased in 2021 and $7,350 for 21 art pedestals. “I love the idea of the art pedestals,” Richards said but then she asked about the $4,000 installation cost. Dickerson responded that Britten Inc. a design, printing and installation firm in Traverse City, would be installing the seven pedestals that would each include three pieces of art. A walking tour of the art will be included on the EIC website to encourage individuals to explore the downtown and “spend tourism dollars”. All of the art will be included on the east side of US 23 and will change annually. According to Dickerson the area will reach from “not quite Division Street” to Evergreen. Motion by Spencer, support from McGuire.
Unanimously approved staff pursuing two competitive grants available through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the Revitalization & Placemaking (RAP) Grant and the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Gathering Spaces Initiative. According to Kline, both programs are highly competitive, however, “an award could be a significant funding source for the much-needed beach improvements that have been discussed and presented since 2018”. The CDBG grants range from $200,000 to $1million. The RAP minimum grant award is $500,000 and the maximum awards are $5 million per project for real estate rehabilitation and development, $1 million per project for public space based infrastructure and $20 million for local or regional partner applicants that develop a subgrant program. The grant applications have deadlines of April 15 and May 31.
Unanimously approved purchase of a tire changer and balancer. The request for the purchase came in a memo from Department of Public Works (DPW) Supervisor Bill Hamlin along with a quote from Johnson Auto Supply in the amount of $19,156.14. The equipment is in the DPW capital improvement plan for 2022. Trustee Jeremy Spencer asked how often the equipment would be used. Kline responded “often” stating that the equipment was used to change and balance tires for all of the police cars annually. Spencer also asked how often the machine needs to be replaced. Kline responded that it was 10 or more years. “So it’s paying for itself,” Spencer concluded. Motion by Spencer to purchase a tire changer and balancer, support from Cummings.
Unanimously approved the 2022 Old Orchard Park Operations Plan. The plan is required by Consumers Energy. According to Parks and Recreation Director Al Apsitis, he did look into purchasing some playground equipment. He met with Rick Freeman and together they are looking at possible sources of grant funding for the equipment. Motion by McGuire, support from Palmer.
Unanimously approved the 2022 Foote Site Park Operations Plan. McGuire asked about adding a boat launch. Apsitis said he could look into it. Motion by Sutton, support from Cummings.
Unanimously approved an amount not to exceed $98,000 for the vendors associated with the Old Orchard Park (OOP) Campground Store. “How much do we make off that?” asked Spencer. “A little more than double,” responded Apsitis. He added that prices would be increasing slightly for 2022. “We’re off the beaten path,” Apsitis told the board. He added that it is not worth vendors’ time to come out for five months. He was reluctant to say which vendors are not willing to come to OOP, but after some prompting from Spencer said that it was Frito Lay. Spencer asked if it would be helpful to have warehouse space to store product for the store. Apsitis responded that it would. Motion by Palmer, support from Spencer.