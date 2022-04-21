LANSING – A first-of-its-kind partnership between the State of Michigan and the National Park Service (NPS) to collaborate on implementing safe, innovative technology to increase accessibility and equity in recreational and park settings was announced last week.
Through this partnership, the five national parks located in Michigan will provide an environment to pilot these emerging mobility technologies that will help make national parks across the country safer, more equitable and accessible to residents and visitors. The announcement was made Tuesday, April 19 by members of the Whitmer Administration who joined National Park Service Director Chuck Sams to tour the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant in Detroit.
The partnership is part of a cross-departmental collaboration within the State of Michigan – including the Michigan Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, part of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Department of Labor and Economic Development (LEO), and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification – announced as part of Director Sams’ visit to Detroit to celebrate NPS efforts to spark new ways to make national parks safer and more accessible as part of National Park Week’s “sPark Innovation” day.
The State of Michigan and NPS have agreed to the following initiatives:
• Research innovative mobility projects that have the potential to improve environmental sustainability or visitor access, relieve traffic congestion issues, or improve safety in and around national parks in the State of Michigan, and develop project proposals for implementing them.
• Explore and identify potential electric vehicle charging infrastructure projects within national and state parks that would enable NPS visitors and staff to have access to charging stations.
• Plan and execute knowledge and information sharing opportunities to support the advancement of innovative mobility and electrification initiatives related to public lands visitation and tourism.
• Participate in community engagement efforts to develop plans and proposals for potential innovative mobility or electrification pilot projects.
• Engage in general knowledge sharing and develop best practices to support the state’s goal of operationalizing the Lake Michigan Circuit to enable accessible and equitable electric vehicle tourism at state and national parks around the Great Lakes.
Michigan is home to five national parks; Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Isle Royale National Park, Keweenaw National Historical Park, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, and River Raisin National Battlefield Park. In 2020, 3.2 million park visitors spent an estimated $267 million in local communities supporting 3,770 jobs and contributing $380 million to Michigan’s economy while visiting National Park Service lands in Michigan.
“Michigan’s national parks, lakeshores, and scenic trails are a cornerstone of our world-class travel offerings, support countless local economies, and are foundational to who we are as Michiganders. I am excited to collaborate with the National Park Service to ensure these natural treasures remain safe, open, and free for generations to come,” said Whitmer. “As we see more people make the switch to electric vehicles, our partnership will support the promotion and deployment of charging stations and other innovative mobility solutions at our national parks to grow our economy and make our public lands more accessible. At the state level, we will continue investing in our land and water with the recently enacted bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan, which includes the largest investments in water and parks in Michigan history.”
“From the Model T to the SUV, the great American road trip to visit national parks has been a treasured tradition, providing billions of people with easy, affordable and memorable access to our country’s landmarks. Today we honor the storied history of transportation innovation that made America’s grandest treasures accessible to the world while looking to the future with our new partnership,” said Sams. “The partnership we celebrate today advances the National Park Service’s commitment to leveraging emerging technologies for cleaner and more sustainable transportation options that can also reduce congestion and improve experiences for park visitors. These efforts are bolstered by recent landmark legislation, including the Great American Outdoors Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, that encourages collaborative efforts to make infrastructure improvements in national parks.”
Learn more about how Michigan is leading in transportation mobility and electrification visit www.michiganbusiness.org/mobility. To learn more about how the Great American Outdoors Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are investing in national parks visit www.nps.gov/infrastructure.