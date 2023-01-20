TAWAS Twp. – A Tawas Township man who was reported this past week as missing, was found deceased a short time later.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) began putting word out on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 18, that those from the MSP West Branch Post were looking for a missing person in Iosco County – Guy Rabey, 63.
“He has a serious medical condition that requires medication and did not arrive to work as expected this morning,” MSP S/Lt. Kimberly Vetter stated at the time.
She noted that Rabey’s vehicle was at his home, and that his phone, wallet and keys were found in the residence.
“MSP is currently searching the area on foot, by air, and with canine units,” added Vetter, who is the Public Information Officer at the MSP Third District Headquarters.
Along with providing a description of Rabey, police advised that he had last been seen at his residence in the 1600 block of Essex Road, at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Upon being alerted the next day that he was missing – which Vetter says was reported to the MSP by a co-worker of Rabey’s – authorities initially asked for anyone who had contact with him to call 9-1-1. However, roughly 20 minutes after police first informed this publication of the missing man, Vetter stated that sadly, Rabey was located deceased, a short distance from his home.
When later asked about the cause of death, Vetter reiterated that Rabey had some chronic medical conditions, and she said all indications are that he died of natural causes.
Rabey, who lived alone, was located outside, about ½-mile from his residence.
According to Vetter, MSP West Branch Post personnel were assisted in the search for Rabey by the MSP Aviation and MSP Canine units.
As of last Friday, Jan. 20, the investigation was technically ongoing. Vetter explained, though, that this is only because the MSP will wait for the autopsy results to determine the cause. “But there is no indication that this was anything other than an unfortunate medical issue.”