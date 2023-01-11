AuSABLE Twp. – Individuals with disabilities will now have a safe, accessible place to fish on the AuSable River. Improvements to the pocket park behind the AmericInn on Harbor Street were part of the Iosco County Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
Improvements to the park include new decking, a new walkway and a new metal railing. According to Iosco County Parks and Recreation Board Chair Gary Blaser, improvements to the park took approximately one year to complete. Engineering was completed by Russo Engineering Inc., a Tawas business. Construction was completed by Revord Builders Inc., an East Tawas business.
The decking at the park had been destroyed as a result of the high water in the river during the past few years. Prior to the improvements Blaser said the area was unsafe for someone in a wheelchair. Blaser said the work was completed on time and within budget.
“I think it looks really good. The addition of the metal railing will make the maintenance and upkeep easier. It’s a wonderful addition. I am glad Iosco County Parks and Recreation spent the money to improve it. It will be wonderful in the spring for people to use, or even now. It should last for a lot of years, I think,” said AuSable Township Superintendent Eric Strayer.
According to Blaser, the addition of a park along Van Etten Creek is being considered as the next project by Iosco County Parks and Recreation. However, the county has some issues to resolve with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) first.