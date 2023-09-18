OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees met in closed session on Monday, Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss Superintendent Tammy Kline’s performance evaluation.
The agenda stated the special meeting was “To Consider the Periodic Evaluation of the Township Superintendent as Requested in Writing by Superintendent Kline Pursuant to MCL 15.268 (1)(a).”
The board came out of the closed session and in a vote of 6 to 1 approved giving Kline a 4% salary increase. Trustee Tim Cummings voted no to the increase.
This publication reached out to Kline on Wednesday, Sept. 13 to ask when the performance evaluations would be provided. After not receiving a response a follow-up e-mail was sent to Kline the morning of Sept. 15.
"I will not be providing the evaluations at this time," Kline responded.
A follow-up e-mail was sent asking what had changed from last year when the evaluations were readily provided. No response was received.
During its regular meeting, the board went into a public hearing at 6:37 for three minutes for Truth in Taxation, motion by Treasurer Jaimie McGuire, support from Trustee Steve Wusterbarth.
According to Assessing Consultant Nancy Schwickert, the 2023 total taxable value is $ 356,989,960 the Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA) captured value is $ 15,740,404, the 65% adjusted taxable value is $ 346,758,698. The operating millage with the hearing is 4.6908 which results in operating revenues of $1,626,575.70, which is an increase in income of $73,361, with $71,258 going to the township and the remainder going to the LDFA. With the average tax for a house valued at $100,000, the tax will increase by $10.28. Motion to close the public hearing by McGuire, support from Trustee Tim Cummings, passed unanimously.
During public comment Kelly Brown took the podium asked about $10,475 going to a law firm that was on the June 27 check run but was unallocated. Brown asked why it was unallocated.
Brown also asked about the hire request for the Planning and Zoning director. Brown asked why the position was not posted with a job description. Brown noted that the Board Protocol Manual states that the board should be involved in hiring decisions. The hiring of a Planning and Zoning director is addressed in a separate article in this issue.
“You can’t just hire someone if you don’t know anything about it,” Brown said.
Brown also brought up the water loss again.
“If we are paying for 51% of the budget but we are not billing for 51% of the water, who is paying for the difference?” Brown asked Supervisor Bill Palmer in response to his comments at the last board meeting where he addressed the water loss and billing.
The board took the following actions during the meeting:
• Approved the purchase of new computer servers for the police department and township hall. Motion by Trustee Jeremy Spencer to purchase the computer servers and needed heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC) modifications to place the servers in the attic with a $50,000 cap. According to Kline, the police department server keeps going down, almost daily. Kline said both servers have gone below the 10% limit of space available. The server for the police department has been budgeted in Capital Improvement for $16,680 but the $8,724 for township’s server has not. Kline reported that the township server was included in the 2024 Capital Improvement Plan.
According to Kline, the servers are required to keep all the township’s data along with the police data backed up. Spencer originally made a motion to postpone making a decision on the purchase. Kline asked if a special meeting could be held. Spencer said he didn't realize the servers were going down.
Wusterbarth asked if the board could pre-authorize spending $26,000 without holding a special meeting. Cummings said there may be some cost associated to the HVAC. Cummings, who said the servers have been sitting in people's offices, suggested pre-approval of $50,000 for the servers and HVAC. Wusterbarth supported Spencer's motion with Cummings addition of a $50,000 cap, passed unanimously.
During discussion Cummings asked if the quote came from VC3 and if they had been "sleeping at the switch." Kline responded "yes." Spencer said he was becoming more and more "disenamored" with the company. Cumming said they had quadrupled the rate but were providing worse service. The two-page quote from VC3 that was in the board packet was dated March 2, 2023 and was valid for 15 days.
Cummings, Spencer and Kline scheduled a meeting for Tuesday or Wednesday to discuss the servers and HVAC needs. They will bring the final costs to the next board meeting for appropriations and budget amendments.
• Delayed entering into a Professional Services Agreement with Fleis and VandenBrink (F&V) to develop an Industrial Pretreatment Program (IPP) for Oscoda Township. The Professional Services Agreement includes a lump sum cost of $79,200 with payments to be made monthly depending on the percentage of work completed. Spencer said he didn't think tax dollars should pay for the IPP.
Catherine Winn said the township would be reimbursed for the IPP by Tip Top Screw and other categorical users. According to Winn, Tip Top Screw has asked for the IPP, which would take the place of the company hauling its industrial waste off site. Spencer said he hadn't seen anything from Tip Top Screw.
Winn added that no one had spoken with Tip Top Screw about the cost of developing the program since the last board meeting when this was discussed. As previously reported, this issue was discussed at length at the July 24 regular board meeting.
Winn said the township would have to make a decision about how it would be reimbursed by Tip Top Screw. Spencer said the township should have a quick conversation with the leadership of Tip Top Screw.
Winn reported that there would be annual ongoing costs including permit renewal fees, sampling costs, testing fees, and administrative costs.
Palmer suggested that a meeting be held with Tip Top Screw, F&V, the township's Superintendent Tammy Kline, and Engineer Rick Freeman.
Wusterbarth said he wants to see the costs to set up the program and what are the services reporting to Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy that are required.
Wusterbarth said he wants Kline to set up a meeting with Tip Top Screw and then have it come back to the Utility Subcommittee before going to the board of trustees.
Spencer said he wants a letter on Tip Top Screw's letterhead that they want the program in place. Winn said that Tip Top Screw will need to do an analysis of the costs compared to what they are currently paying to have the wastewater hauled away. Palmer said the company they are using is very expensive.
Motion by Spencer to postpone a decision until the township has an opportunity to meet with Tip Top Screw to discuss the IPP. Second by Wusterbarth, passed unanimously. Trustee Robert Tasior reiterated an IPP could impact future development.
• Approved Pay Request Number 6 from Elmer’s Crane and Dozer, Inc. in the amount of $294,868.76 leaving a total of $594,576.44 remaining on this project. The pay request will be paid from the Consolidation and Contamination Risk Reduction (C2R2) funds after reimbursement is requested and deposited into the township’s account. The motion by Spencer to pay the request, with support from Clerk Josh Sutton, passed unanimously.
• Approved paying $30,760.61 towards the Iosco Exploration Trail to be paid to the Iosco County Road Commission. The motion by Spencer, with support from Sutton, passed unanimously. The township gets reimbursed for the expenses. The board also unanimously approved the appropriations.
• Passed Resolution 2023-19. Kline said there was a little bit of confusion about the resolution. McGuire said she has been getting a number of calls about the letters that people received although this was nothing new and the same practice has been taking place for decades. Twenty percent of properties are assessed annually, so everyone is reviewed over a five-year period. McGuire said the resolution is basically a housekeeping thing. The motion by Palmer, with support from McGuire, passed unanimously.
• Rescinded Resolution 2023-16, the previous resolution about applying for a grant to purchase property on Hull Island. The motion by Spencer, with support from McGuire, passed unanimously.
• Passed Resolution 2023-20 to allow the township to apply for a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund grant to purchase property on Hull Island. This resolution Kline said Resolution 2023-16 would need to be rescinded. According to Township Engineer Rick Freeman the township should change the amount of match from $90,000 to $95,000 which would give the township a significant point increase in evaluating the grant proposal. The motion by Spencer, with support from Cummings, passed unanimously.
• Passed Resolution 2023-21 regarding the millage rate. The motion by Spencer, with support from Sutton, passed unanimously.
• The motion by Sutton, with support from Spencer, to make Principal Life payments using Electronic Funds Transfer, passed unanimously.
During the second public comment, George Samra, the new Oscoda/AuSable Chamber of Commerce director took the podium to introduce himself. Samra said he would like to partner with the township to further businesses.
Tim Galton, owner of Top Tree Provisioning, took the podium to ask if the township can lower the licensing fee for marijuana facilities from the $5,000 he is paying annually to $1,000. Galton said his business is barely able to make it.
During board member comment, Tasior thanked Dave Iler for taking over Oscoda Rockfest and thanked all of the volunteers. He also thanked Kline for applying for and being awarded a $20,000 fire equipment grant.
Spencer asked that the podium be replaced. He noted that the theater had repaired it numerous times.
Some of the board members talked about where they were on 9/11 and to make a point of remembering the people who lost their lives in the tragedy. Palmer said it would be nice for the country to get back together.