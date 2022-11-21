EAST TAWAS – In a global day of fundraising, several nonprofit entities in Iosco County have been selected to participate in the Giving Tuesday campaign through the Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan (CFNEM).
A charitable organization, CFNEM has three affiliate foundations, among them being the local Iosco County Community Foundation (ICCF).
As recently reported, CFNEM’s Giving Tuesday Northeast Michigan page will go live for contributions, starting at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Every penny of each donation received goes directly to the organization chosen by the donor.
According to the website for CFNEM – which also counts the North Central Michigan Community and the Straits Area Community as affiliate foundations – 62 nonprofits throughout Northeast Michigan, as well as a few of the CFNEM’s key programs, will team up to raise funds for the good of our communities.
For the 60 participating organizations in 2021, this campaign raised more than $365,000 in a 24-hour period.
Among those chosen by CFNEM to take part in Giving Tuesday 2022, are 10 different 501c3 nonprofits from the local area, listed as follows:
Community Hub, Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park, ICCF’s Community Improvement Grant Program, Iosco County Humane Society, Iosco Exploration Trail, Pine River Van Etten Lake Watershed Coalition, Quota International of Iosco County Charitable Foundation, Shoreline Players, Tawas Bay Art Gallery and Tawas Bay Players.
As noted in a CFNEM press release, Giving Tuesday comes on the heels of the upcoming popular shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Locally, the ICCF – in partnership with its lead foundation, CFNEM – is helping to raise awareness and support for local nonprofits through the Giving Tuesday Northeast Michigan event.
“We look forward to Giving Tuesday every year. With its camaraderie, lightheartedness, and the incredible support shown for our local nonprofits, it is such a positive and uplifting community event,” said CFNEM Executive Director Patrick Heraghty. “There is never a way to know what each year will bring, but we hope the community will show up on November 29th to make this year another successful year for the nonprofits in our area.”
This is the Community Foundation’s eighth year leading a local event in Iosco County, and Giving Tuesday is meant to harness the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to celebrate generosity worldwide.
The event is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, to kick off the holiday giving season. The hope is that people will set aside a few minutes from holiday shopping to give back to their community through the charities and causes they support.
To help local nonprofits take part in Giving Tuesday, ICCF has provided the technical infrastructure through its website and social media to showcase and manage donations, all at no cost to the participating organizations.
Donors can visit iccf-online.org on Giving Tuesday and make donations to any, some or all of these nonprofits.
Heraghty notes that in addition to the participating organizations, donors may also contribute to any of the charitable funds held by the ICCF. “While we have many organizations participating in the campaign, ICCF also holds over 40 different charitable funds that support many different causes, organizations, and scholarships,” he says. “Donations to those funds will be counted on November 29 as Giving Tuesday gifts as well.”
Five years ago, “Grant the Giving Tuesday Golden Goose” was introduced as a fun way to bolster some friendly competition between nonprofits. Grant is awarded to the entity raising the most money on Giving Tuesday, and went last year to the Alpena Community College (ACC) Foundation. After spending nearly a year at ACC, Grant has migrated back to the CFNEM to await word on his 2022-2023 residency.
Once Giving Tuesday Northeast Michigan begins at midnight, the public will be able to monitor the total amount donated online throughout the day. The grand sum given to each organization will be announced during an online live event, after Giving Tuesday.
For additional details about the CFNEM, visit cfnem.org, which also contains a link to learn more about the local ICCF affiliate.