East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this morning and steady snow likely this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will increase and intensify into blizzard conditions late. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.