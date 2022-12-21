AUSABLE — At their final board meeting of the year on Dec. 19, the AuSable Township Board of Trustees voted to move forward with obtaining bids for construction of the portion of the Iosco Exploration Trail that will run through the township down US 23. Motion by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, support from Trustee Alanda Barnes, passed unanimously.
The township will go out for bids in April 2023 for completion of the trail. The project is expected to cost $2,698,000 based on estimates from Spicer Engineering, the project engineers. As stipulated in the Michigan Department of Transportation grant, if the lowest bid comes in over the project cost by just under 10% or $270,000 the township will have to accept the lowest bid and pay the additional $270,000 towards the project.
If the lowest bid is over 10% above the estimated cost, the township has the right to refuse the bid and stop the project if the board votes to do so. Supervisor Kevin Beliveau reported that the township had consulted with Plainfield Township Supervisor Fred Lewis. Lewis told the township that he had never seen a bid come in over the engineer estimate so he had minimal concern that the township would need to pay the additional cost. As previously reported, the most recent bid put out by Oscoda Township for work on the River Road section of the Iosco Exploration Trail from Oscoda High School to Old Orchard Park, came in $700,000 under the engineer’s estimate.
Clerk Kelly Graham reported that the township had recently received two anonymous donations of $1,000 each towards completion of the bike trail.
The board also took the following actions:
- Approved Resolution 2022-41 to amend the township board wages from $11,508 to $12,008, an increase of $500, due to the additional meetings held during 2022. Motion by Graham, support from Barnes, passed unanimously.
- Approved Resolution 2022-42 increasing the budgeted use of fund balance by $500 from $108,575 to $109,075. Motion by Barnes, support from Trustee Gina Cinquino, passed unanimously.