MIKADO – The Oscoda Township Fire Department (OTFD) was dispatched to a home at 2224 E. Kings Corner Rd. in Mikado for a recent structure fire, which OTFD Chief Allan MacGregor says resulted in the residence – as well as the garage and a vehicle – being deemed a total loss.
According to the chief, the department was called to the scene – located near the county line, by F-41 and Indian Cemetery Road – at about 11:05 p.m. on Dec. 3.
He advised that the homeowner had contacted Iosco County 9-1-1 Central Dispatch, after being alerted by his smoke alarms and waking up to find the attached garage on fire.
MacGregor noted that there were two adults and several children in the home at the time, as well as pets, but that there were no injuries to any of the occupants or the responders.
He explained that the fire moved fast, though, and had already spread well into the home at the time of the OTFD’s arrival. Those who were inside had safely escaped at that point, and were all accounted for.
The two-story dwelling, measuring about 2,100 square feet, had wood siding and the incident report states that this is the material which contributed most to the flame spread.
Along with ensuring that DTE and Consumers Energy were notified, MacGregor said that the OTFD requested assistance from the Mikado and Greenbush fire departments, to provide additional water resources. Given the lack of hydrants in the area where the home is located, crews had to set up and continue filling a drop tank next to one of the fire trucks.
In addition to the Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) and Iosco County EMS arriving on scene, the East Tawas Fire Department provided standby while manning the OTFD station.
The report reads that approximately 20,000 gallons of water/foam were utilized to extinguish the flames, and that the OTFD was on site for a little over three hours before clearing the scene. A thermal imager was also used, to assure that there was no further fire danger.
Both the garage and the structure encompassing the entire house were destroyed, as was the GMC Yukon which MacGregor said was parked near the garage.
Dollar-wise, the property loss is estimated to be $110,000 and the content loss $75,000, with the fire chief noting that the home was insured.
While the cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time, MacGregor shared that no foul play is believed to have been involved. Since fire personnel have ruled out anything suspicious in nature, it is now up to the insurance company to continue the investigation.
MacGregor added that the homeowner offered up a possible cause, as he had been charging a bank of batteries in the garage that night. However, the chief reiterated that this is just a guess, as the fire is still under investigation.
A small rekindle was later reported at the property the following morning, by OTPD Officer Danny Gallahar.
According to the report for this incident, he was on routine patrol when he stopped by the property to check on site condition, and determined that further resources were needed to quench some remaining smoldering debris.
Upon arrival, fire department members confirmed the status of an active, but not severe, fire condition on an interior closet wall of the remaining, partial upper level of the structure. It was put out with roughly 500 gallons of water/foam, and a thermal imager was used to confirm no additional hot-spots.
Fire crews were released after approximately 45 minutes, once the scene was deemed safe.