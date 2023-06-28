OSCODA – Watching one of her dogs age, local author Connie Jones, who uses the pen name Caydence Castle, decided to tackle a difficult subject that many children experience, the death of a pet.
In "Pretty Puppies," Jones, a first time author, writes about the bond between two dogs as they grow up together. The one dog is older and as the book continues, dies and goes to heaven. The dog returns as an angel that stays in the presence of his dog friend. Jones hopes the book will help parents start a conversation with their child about the death of a pet.
The book's illustrations, drawn by Gelena Moon, an illustrator who lives in Ukraine, help tell the story of the relationship between the dogs. Jones found Moon through Fiverr, after struggling to find an illustrator.
Jones concludes the book with the mom getting a new friend, a puppy, for the surviving dog. Jones said the book is loosely based on two of her dogs, one of whom is elderly.
"I'm so happy, oh my gosh!" Jones said about her experience of becoming a published author.
Jones says she loves children and dogs. She credits God with helping her write her book. Jones has written three more of the puppy books and is working on a bee book.
In this era of self publishing, Jones decided to work with Dorrance Publishing, a publisher that has been in existence for over 100 years. She said the 18-page contract she received was daunting so she had an attorney review it.
Jones is holding a book signing at the Robert J Parks Library on Skeel Avenue in the Wurtsmith District on Saturday, July 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jones will be giving away 25 signed copies of the book.
Jones who grew up in Alabama, lived in Oscoda and worked for Kalitta in her 20s. She returned to Oscoda in 2013 and currently is employed doing inspections in the engine shop at Kalitta.
"Pretty Puppies" is available for purchase online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Books A Million.