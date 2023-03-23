OSCODA – The Shoreline Players interactive murder mystery dinner theater is back. If you're interested in attending Who Bumped Off Big Joey? don’t let the word interactive give you stage fright. No experience is required, and all of the actors are provided.
The show is like playing a game of Clue while you enjoy a fantastic meal. You will meet the characters and try to solve the crime working to determine who, why and how it was committed. You will ask questions, observe the suspects and of course eavesdropping is encouraged.
The evening of dinner theater on Saturday, April 1 will be hosted by J.D. and Chris Hock, who are Oscoda residents and Shoreline Players members, as well as the writers and directors of the show. Cast in the show are Kathy Abernathy, Matt Cleary, Renee Diener, Diamond Flynn, Linda Hock, Eric Koppen, Mike Maturen, Linda Ramsdell, Diane Teddy, Nate Vincenty-Cole, Jay Wells and Tina Wells.
The event will be held at Tait’s Bill of Fare and a show themed meal of Chicken Especiale Parmigiani, spaghetti with Don Joey's Secret Bolognese Sauce, salad, dessert and non-alcoholic beverage will be served. A cash bar will also be available.
Tickets for Who Bumped Off Big Joey? are $40 per person and those attending are encouraged to dress in classic gangster themed attire if they wish but it is not required. Seating begins at 5 p.m. with a social hour, dinner, and the show to follow at 6 p.m.
Seating is limited for this event so to purchase your tickets call 989-739-1518 and ask for Heather or stop at Tait's Bill of Fare which is located in downtown Oscoda at 111 East Dwight Street.