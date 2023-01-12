ALPENA – Join Hope Shores Alliance (HSA) later this month in bringing awareness to National Stalking Awareness Month.
This month, HSA is teaming up with libraries across Alcona, Alpena, Iosco, Montmorency, and Presque Isle counties to offer a free community learning program about stalking.
The following locations are offered to learn how you can be an everyday advocate by bringing awareness to stalking and learning how to know it, name it, and stop it. Event registration is not required. There is no cost to attend. The locations are:
• Alcona County Library-Harrisville Branch: Jan. 23, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Robert Parks Library: Jan. 26, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Alpena Country Library: Jan. 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Stalking is defined as a pattern of behavior directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to feel fear or emotional distress. Fear is central to the definition of stalking. Common stalking behaviors include – but are not limited to – repeated unwanted phone calls and messages, surveillance, showing up when not invited, spreading rumors, and making threats.
Stalking impacts nearly one in three women and one in six men in the United States. Most stalkers target people they know, and the majority of stalkers are intimate partners or acquaintances. Survivors often experience traumatic stress, as well as chronic mental or physical health concerns as a result. Many lose time from work and/or relocate due to victimization. Despite its high prevalence and impacts — many victims, families, service providers, criminal and civil justice professionals, and the general public underestimate its danger and urgency.