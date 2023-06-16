AUSABLE Twp. – The AuSable Township Board of Trustees received an “unmodified opinion” on the 2022 audit of township finances. This is the best type of opinion that can be issued.
The audit results were presented to the board at its regular June 5 meeting by Nick Cordes, Certified Public Accountant, who conducted the audit. An unmodified opinion is an independent auditor’s judgement that a company’s financial statements are fairly and appropriately presented, without any identified exceptions, and in compliance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Cordes is employed with Straley Lamp & Kraenzlein, an accounting firm located in Alpena.
As in 2021, in 2022 a single audit was required due to the amount of funding the township received from the federal government. A single audit is a rigorous, organization wide audit or examination of an entity that expends $750,000 or more of federal assistance received for its operations.
The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) recommends, at a minimum that general-purpose governments, regardless of size, have no less than two months of regular general fund operating revenues. Cordes reported that the township had about 403 of expenditures in the unassigned fund balance, which "far exceeds" the GFOA recommendations. The General Fund balance was $1,036,871 at the end of the year.
The Fire Fund had a balance of $432,772 at the end of the year and the Police Fund had a balance of $14,251.
The following financial highlights were presented during the audit report:
• The township’s overall net position at the end of the year remained very consistent, increasing by about $54,000 or 2.3%.
• Overall amounts in the Sewer and Water Funds were very stable. At the end of the year the Sewer Fund had a balance of $5,548,813 and the Water Fund had a balance of $4,622,135, The sewer system capital improvement project received a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture for about $4.8 million. This will be expended once the project is finished.
• In 2022 the township collected $3,488,783 in property taxes.
• Expenses increased primarily due to an increase in public safety which was due to the township paying more for police services to Oscoda Township and additional costs were incurred due to the need to re-engineer the bike path.
Two material weaknesses were found related to internal controls over financial reporting. The township has a very limited number of accounting staff and relies on external auditors for the preparation of financial statements rather than hiring a Certified Public Accountant.
The township’s response to the material weaknesses was “The Township has made an ongoing evaluation of the benefit of obtaining internal knowledge over utilizing external resources for the preparation of the financial statements, SEFA, related footnotes in accordance with GAAP, and assistance with the management's discussion and analysis and has determined that the additional benefits derived from implementing such an internal system would not outweigh the costs of utilizing external resources. Management will continue to carefully review the draft financial statements, SEFA and footnotes prior to approving them and accepting responsibility for their content and presentation."
The township's response to the second finding about internal controls was "We appreciate the auditors' recognition of the size of our organization in their recommendations. To the extent possible, duties are allocated between accounting personnel and administration to mitigate the risks of material misappropriation of assets. The Township has put in as many internal control measures as fiscally able and as possible for an organization of this size. In addition, the Township's Board provides a review of all expenditures and transactions to further mitigate risks related to the level of segregation of duties."
The township will also likely require a single audit for 2023 due to the federal funding received for the construction of the bike path.