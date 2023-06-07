ALPENA – Northland Area Federal Credit Union has awarded $10,000 in 2023 Jerry Erickson higher education scholarships to 10 local member students.
Northland named the scholarship program after the late Jerry Erickson, a retired volunteer and Veteran who served the credit union for nearly 50 years.
The Jerry Erickson Scholarship program furthers one of Northland’s most vital efforts: to invest in education and the development of future leaders in our communities. Award recipients are Northland members in good standing, with a minimum 3.00-grade point average, pursuing further education. They are chosen based on academic achievement, leadership, community service/involvement, and essay content.
Northland’s President and CEO, Pete Dzuris, said, “These young members have demonstrated great potential. We are honored to perpetuate Jerry Erickson’s legacy and positively impact our community. On behalf of Northland, we congratulate the outstanding 2023 scholarship winners and wish them great success!”
This years’ Jerry Erickson Scholarship winners are Kerrigan Fitzpatrick, University of Michigan; Cole Katterman, Saginaw Valley State University; Olivia Hemker, University of Michigan; Kyle Reynolds, Central Michigan University; Kevin Billeter, Hope College; Kylie Billeter, Hope College; Isaac Hopp, Central Michigan University; Brielle Wanks, Delta College; Rebecca McCoy, Central Michigan University; Tessa Heliin, Northern Michigan University.
Alane Taylor, Northland’s Scholarship Committee Representative said, “We were thrilled with the number of applicants this year and thank all of them for their efforts to apply for the 2023 Jerry Erickson Scholarship Award. We wish all of the applicants success in their future endeavors.
NAFCU is a member-owned credit union, serving 44,000 members in 27 counties in Northern Michigan. For more information about Northland Area Federal Credit Union, visit northlandcu.com.