WEST BRANCH – Michigan State Police (MSP) representatives are welcoming the public to an open house at the West Branch Post, located at 2021 Fox Run.
Scheduled from 2-7 p.m. today (Wednesday), the event will feature recruiting/career information, tours of the post and complimentary soft drinks, hot dogs and other snacks.
As reported, it was roughly one year ago when the MSP relocated from their previous building in West Branch. They began operating from the brand-new, expanded post, approximately one mile away, at the M-55 and Fox Run intersection.
This post serves the counties of Iosco, Arenac, Gladwin and Ogemaw. For all the ways to connect with the MSP, including a link to follow the West Branch Post on Twitter, visit www.mi.gov/mspconnect.