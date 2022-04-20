GAYLORD — Michigan State Police Posts in northern Michigan are seeking motivated individuals who want to work in law enforcement as cadets. These cadet positions are at various locations throughout the state. Applicants will select where they would be willing to accept employment. More than one location can be selected. Application deadline is April 20, 2022.
Cadets will be directly supervised by an enlisted officer, responsibilities may include answering phones and dispatching patrol units; retrieving information from headquarters and district headquarters; assisting with traffic surveys, transporting cars, maintaining vehicles, receiving evidence, and taking fingerprints and photos. The cadet will also participate in presentations and special projects and prepare reports and gather information from a variety of methods, including computerized information systems. The person will also be assigned to the State Police Training Academy Cadet School during their employment for satisfactory completion of the required cadet training curriculum. Upon successful completion of the cadet program, the person may be eligible for consideration in a State Police Training Academy Trooper Recruit School.
A prospective candidate must meet one of the following four (4) conditions to be eligible for this classification:
- Current enrollment in an accredited college or university. Cadet employees must be able to provide proof of enrollment in an accredited college or university.
- Has previously received a conditional offer of employment from the Michigan State Police and is awaiting entry into a Michigan State Police Training Academy Recruit School.
- Has previously been in a Michigan State Police Training Academy Recruit School, but resigned and is taking steps to correct deficiencies that have been identified to remain eligible for appointment to a future recruit school.
Has previously participated in and completed the Michigan Youth Leadership Academy or a Michigan State Police high school level law enforcement training program.
To find out more and apply, visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/michigan/msp/jobs/3513868/michigan-state-police-cadet.