TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners met for its regularly scheduled meeting on July 5.
During public comment, Jessica Guoan and Mark Hall raised concerns about the management of the Iosco County Humane Society. Guoan and Hall alleged that feces was being left for an extended time in dog kennels and the cat room; they also stated concerns for the euthanasia rate and lack of staffing at the shelter.
Commissioner Don O’Farrell stated that while the board certainly cares about the concerns that were being raised, technically the board has no control over the humane society.
“We do not have an agreement to provide management services at this time; we’re waiting for something from the Humane Society Board but at this point, as far as the county is concerned our service agreement is not for managing the shelter,” Iosco County Controller/Finance Director Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski explained. “We do have an Animal Control Officer who is helping out at this point because my understanding is there isn’t a manager.”
“Right, and so we need one,” Hall interjected.
“The Humane Society is responsible for hiring that person,” Soboleski offered, explaining that it is its own separate legal entity and the county has no oversight of the organization.
“I think we are just looking for some kind of resolution because the interim management situation doesn’t appear to be a good mesh,” Guoan commented.
“That’s totally false,” Iosco County Sheriff Scott Frank retorted. “I will tell you that, one hundred percent. Totally false. Everything that they’re saying has been answered. They didn’t get the answer but everything is being handled. We don’t answer to them.”
The comments quickly began to become a back and forth discourse unfit for public comment, shut down by O’Farrell who urged the board to move forward with other business.
The board then passed the following resolutions:
- Resolution 2023-123; to approve the Region 9 Area Agency on Aging 2023-2025 multi-year plan. The motion was made by Commissioner Terry Dutcher, seconded by Commissioner Shane Finley and carried unanimously.
- Resolution 2023-124, granting a request from Emergency Management Program Coordinator Mike Bowers to approve the Homeland Security Grant program Sub-recipient Funding Agreement between Iosco County and District Health Department #2. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Commissioner Brain Loeffler and carried unanimously.
- Resolution 2023-125, granting a request from Bowers to approve the fiscal year 2022-2023 Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness Planning Program grant agreement between the Michigan Department of State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division and Iosco County. The motion was made bu Dutcher, seconded by Heubel and carried unanimously.
• Resolution 2023-126, in lieu of their recent termination of services with Preston Community Services LLC; the resolution approved the proposed 2023-2026 contract for equalization services with Northeast Equalization and Assessing LLC. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Finley and carried unanimously.
• Resolution 2023-127, granting a request from Veterans’ Services Officer Ron Whitney to approve an amendment to the County Veteran Service Fund grant budget that will provide for the purchase of a vehicle wrap, in the amount of $4,000 or less. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Loeffler and carried unanimously.
• Resolution 2023-128, granting a request from Iosco County Sheriff Scott Frank to approve the sale of the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office’s 2014 Dodge Charger, the proceeds of which will go toward fully outfitting the Secondary Road Patrol’s Chevy Tahoe. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Finley and carried unanimously.
• Resolution 2023-129, granting a request from Soboleski to appoint Pam Loveless to the Iosco County Housing Commission. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Finley and carried unanimously.
• Resolution 2023-130, appointing Karen Rogalski to the Iosco County Department of Health and Human Services Board of Directors. The motion was made by Dutcher, seconded by Loeffler and carried unanimously.
• Resolution 2023-131, approving the Statutory Finance minutes of the board’s June 21 meeting.