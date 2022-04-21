EAST LANSING – Michigan State University Extension has scheduled three upcoming programs during the first three days of May.
Starting May 1, MSU Extension will host a “4-H Alumni & Supporters Walking Challenge,” where participants will track their miles walked and compete for a top spot in the contest. Each week, top contestants will win a 4-H swag prize and the county that logs the most miles throughout the whole challenge will earn a $100 cash prize for their county 4-H program.
Random weekly winners will also be chosen among registered participants who have actively engaged in the contest during the previous week.
Miles walked/ran will be collected weekly through a Google Form; this form will be sent upon completion of the registration. Each week, the top contestants will be based on the number of miles logged from Sunday to Saturday. Individuals will report their miles by Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Visit canr.msu.edu/events/michigan-4-h-alumni-and-supporters-walking-challenge for more information and to register.
The “Food Safety Q & A” series brings in MSU Extension’s food safety educators to present tips for home food preservation and food safety. Meeting online on Mondays from 1 to 1:30 p.m., Food Safety Q & A features a different timely topic each week. May 2 features “It’s Getting Green,” which will explore local wild greens from dandelions to fiddleheads.
Join online via Zoom using any device with internet access. Advance registration is required at canr.msu.edu/events/spring-food-safety-q-a-may-2. You may register for one or as many sessions as you wish.
A free program, “Changing Negative Self Talk,” is a program designed to teach participants about the brain’s negativity bias and how it affects our response to stress. The program will also cover the benefits of positive self-talk and explore other tools for dealing with negative self-talk.
This free program meets on Zoom May 3, 2 to 3 p.m. Advance registration is required at canr.msu.edu/events/changing-negative-self-talk-1.