CRYSTAL FALLS – A 42-year-old Wisconsin man was killed Thursday morning, March 2 when the snowmobile he was operating crashed into an approaching trail groomer.
Todd Lisowe, of New Holstein, Wis., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was located south of Crystal Falls. Attempts to resuscitate Lisowe were made.
The crash – the 15th snowmobile fatality in Michigan this winter – occurred at about 11:45 a.m. along Snowmobile Trail UP 113.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation officers said Lisowe was the first rider traveling south with three other Wisconsin snowmobilers between U.S. Highway 2 and Stager Lake Road.
The riders were headed from Big Bay in Marquette County to Pembine, Wis.
Lisowe collided with a trail groomer that was headed north, actively grooming the trail. The groomer was being operated by the Chippewa Sno-Kats Snowmobile Club of Crystal Falls.
Neither the groomer operator nor a passenger in the vehicle was injured in the collision.
Conservation officers said excessive speed is believed to be the cause of the fatal crash. No alcohol or drug use is suspected. The weather was clear with no visibility concerns.
Speed is the primary cause of fatal and serious snowmobile injury accidents in Michigan, according to the DNR. Last winter, there were a total of 13 snowmobiling fatalities in Michigan and 12 during the winter of 2020-2021.
Conservation officers urge snowmobilers to Ride Right, by riding on the right side of the trail, riding sober and at a safe speed appropriate for weather conditions and rider abilities. Anticipate and watch out for trail groomers.
Additional entities assisting the DNR Law Enforcement Division at the scene included DNR fire officers, Michigan State Police, Aspirus MedEvac EMS, Auto Doc of Crystal Falls, Iron County Search and Rescue, Iron County Sheriff’s Office and the Alpha Mastadon and Crystal Falls fire departments.
For more information on snowmobiling in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/Snowmobiling.