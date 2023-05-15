AuGRES – The AuGres baseball team traveled to Hale on Thursday to take part in North Star League Little Dipper games. The Wolverines were able to get the job done, taking down the Eagles by scores of 18-0 and 22-2.
In game one, Carter Zeien got the win, going three innings and giving up zero runs and zero hits. He struck out six batters.
The Wolverine offense had Tyler Zaherniak get three hits, five RBI and two runs, Cole Pendred had two hits and one RBI, Carson Osoki had a double and an RBI and with a single apiece were Zeien, Bryce Verdusco, Hunter Harmon and Charlie Schnettler.
The Eagles had Wyatt Irwin take the loss, striking out three batters in two and two-third innings of work.
In game two, Pendred got the win, going two and one-third innings and giving up two earned runs on one hit, five strikeouts and one walk. Kegan Bender pitched two-thirds of an inning and struck out two batters.
Zeien had three doubles, with Verdusco and Schnettler getting one double each. Verdusco finished with three hits and five RBI.
For Hale, Sam Patten took the loss, striking out two batters. Reece Ready had the Eagles’ lone hit in the game.
AuGres hosted Atlanta on Monday and heads to Whittemore-Prescott this coming Monday.
Hale was at Posen on Monday, heads to Atlanta on Thursday and is at a tournament in Posen on Saturday.