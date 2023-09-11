TAWAS CITY – The first year Tawas Area girls golf program continued to make history last week. On Tuesday, Sept. 5 the Lady Braves were hosting Ogemaw Heights at Singing Bridge Golf Course in a dual match, and were able to defeat the Lady Falcons, with a team score of 280. The Falcons had a score of 306.
“These girls have been making substantial improvements each week,” head coach Paul Vainer said. “They are better at understanding their own games and putting the time in to the areas which will help their overall games the most. I think they really have caught the golfing bug.
“Everyone on the team is focusing better during practice and are continuing to work even after practice is over. Getting a victory and seeing the scores drop so much are fantastic rewards that have been well earned. I am very excited about the trajectory of the team this year and the program overall.”
Catie Push took first place overall, getting a score of 51. Quinn Seyfried was able to hit a 67, Kenna Seyfried shot an 80, Kylee Stroemer shot an 82 and Olivia Livingston was able to card an 84. Push took first place by 16 strokes and according to Vainer, Quinn Seyfried also had a nice chip in on the 18th hole.
On Thursday, Tawas played against Pinconning at Maple Leaf Golf Course. The Lady Spartans won this dual 217-242.
Push was able to win this event as well, hitting a 48. Livingston shot a 60, Q. Seyfried shot a 64, Stroemer carded a 70 and K. Seyfried came in with a 74.
“Although we lost in a competitive match, every single girl that competed shot their personal best scores which resulted in our best team score of the season,” Vainer said. “This includes a 48 for Catie which won her the event individually by two strokes. It is pretty incredible that so far this season, Catie has won three of the four events the team has competed in this year.
“Sophomore Olivia Livingston came in second place on the team with a substantially improved 60. Olivia has been working hard and playing well at practice, however, her scores have not been where she would like. This 60 is a 24 stroke improvement over her previous nine holes score and better reflects the hard work she has been putting in this year. “
Tawas played at the West Branch Country Club against Ogemaw Heights on Monday and is also at the Alpena Invitational on Sept. 22.