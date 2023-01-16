AuGRES – Through the opening minutes of Friday’s home game with Hillman, the AuGres girls’ basketball team was able to trade baskets. The Lady Wolverines ultimately couldn’t keep up, however, and they dropped the game to the Lady Tigers, 84-14.
The game was tied 6-6 about three minutes in, but Hillman closed the opening quarter on a 16-2 run, leading 22-8 after one.
The Tigers rolled to a 49-14 lead at the half and led 62-14 entering the fourth.
Emily Freehling led the Wolverines with six points and six rebounds, Shea Menard had four points and three steals and Lillie Maser also had four points and three rebounds.
On Tuesday, Jan. 10 AuGres lost a non-league contest at Midland Calvary Baptist Academy, 55-20.
The Wolverines were behind 21-6, 29-10 and 44-17 after the quarter breaks.
Freehling had a big game, scoring 13 points and also tracking down 14 rebounds. Menard, Analeis Ming and Maser had two points apiece and Savanna Bussinger was able to add one point. Maser also hauled in 10 rebounds.
AuGres (3-6 overall, 1-1 NSL Little Dipper) was at Hale on Tuesday, hosts Hale on Friday and heads to Whittemore-Prescott on Monday.