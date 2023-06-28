OSCODA – Water loss during the month of May 2023 was the highest the township has experienced this year. The town portion of Oscoda Township experienced a 64% water loss, according to a report that was included in the June 26 board packet.
During the same month the water loss on the former base was 39%. In May, the township purchased 20,762,189 gallons of water, of which 7,391,840 was sold and 13,370,349, or 64%, was lost. Only 152,016 gallons of the lost water was accounted for, the vast majority, 137,016 was due to hydrant flushing. The additional 15,000 was from the Vactor Truck.
Water loss was not addressed during the board meeting.