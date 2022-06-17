LANSING – If you’re looking for a fun way to spend half a day outdoors, mark the calendar for an upcoming Pheasant Friday: special events hosted at different state parks in southern Michigan throughout June, July, August and September.
The DNR is partnering with Pheasants Forever on the program. It is open to kids and adults, though younger guests must be at least 6 years of age to participate. Pheasant Fridays will emphasize firearm safety and Pheasants Forever’s effort to restore habitat for these beautiful birds.
Everyone will get the opportunity to shoot a BB gun in a safe environment with expert instruction. There also will be hands-on activities to learn about grasslands and birds, butterflies and other pollinators that support healthy wildlife habitat.
Pheasant Fridays are offered on these dates at the following locations:
• June 24 – Holland State Park (Ottawa County)
• July 8 – Sterling State Park (Monroe County)
• July 15 – Seven Lakes State Park (Oakland County)
• July 29 – Metamora-Hadley Recreation Area (Lapeer County)
• Aug. 5 – Ionia Recreation Area (Ionia County)
• Aug. 12 – Bay City State Park (Bay County)
• Aug. 26 – Metamora-Hadley Recreation Area (Lapeer County)
• Sept. 2 – Sleeper State Park (Huron County)
No reservations are needed, and all Pheasant Fridays are free. Visit each event’s webpage for information on start times and meeting locations. Note that a Recreation Passport is required for vehicle entry into Michigan state parks. Events will be canceled in the event of rain or lightning.
Questions? Contact Bill Fischer, Pheasants Forever, at 989-395-5945.