ALPENA – Region 9 Area Agency on Aging is hosting a free Caregiver Webinar Series via Zoom, on the second Friday of each month from 1 to 2 p.m.
With the pandemic, Region 9’s priority is to continue to provide support to local family caregivers that are unable to leave the home due to the coronavirus by providing virtual options. All caregivers are welcome to attend this free, informative, and interactive virtual conference.
Topics include changing negative self-talk, understanding hospice and palliative care, understanding and responding to dementia, kinship care, navigating family dynamics in caregiving and dealing with grief and loss.
Webinars include:
• April 8: Changing Negative Self-Talk
• May 13: Understanding Hospice and Palliative Care
• June 10: Understanding and Responding to Dementia
• July 8: Kinship Care
• Aug. 12: Navigating Family Dynamics in Caregiving
• Sept. 9: Dealing with Grief and Loss
For more information or to register contact mainvilleb@nemcsa.org or call 989-358-4616.