EAST TAWAS – East Tawas heralded in the holiday season Saturday with a parade, tree lighting, caroling and visits with Santa.
And large crowds attended the 47th annual event despite below freezing temperatures. Temperatures in East Tawas were 30 degrees at the 6 p.m. start of the parade, with a windchill of 23 degrees, and dipped to 29 degrees at the end of the tree lighting.
Sponsored by the East Tawas Business Association, the parade was held along Newman Street in downtown East Tawas and was followed by illuminating the decorated Christmas tree, which is situated at the corner of Newman and Westover streets. The tree lighting countdown was led by East Tawas Mayor Bruce Bolen and City Manager Brent Barringer.
Cookies, hot chocolate, Christmas caroling – led by the Tawas Area Presbyterian Church choir – and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.