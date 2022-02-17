LANSING — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and the Michigan Industrial Ventilation Conference (MIVC) have joined forces to help more workers involved in industrial ventilation practices reduce and prevent exposure to airborne contaminants in the workplace.
The two partners signed a formal alliance agreement seeking to raise awareness of MIOSHA’s rulemaking and enforcement initiatives pertaining to airborne contaminants, while bolstering education, outreach and training to protect more working Michiganders across a wide range of industries
“MIOSHA is pleased to formalize it’s longstanding relationship with the MIVC to expand critical education and outreach to reduce and prevent exposure to airborne contaminants in the workplace,” said MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman. “This alliance further cements the conference’s leadership in the industrial ventilation space, and we look forward to collaborating with them to reach more employers and protect more hardworking Michiganders.”
Through the three-year written agreement, MIVC partners will gain a greater understanding of emphasis programs and occupational safety and health standards pertaining to airborne contaminants, as well as the rights of workers and the responsibilities of employers under the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Act. The team will meet at least three times per year to track and share information on activities and results in achieving the goals of the alliance.
“The MIVC looks forward to providing expert training and educational services and materials, as well as being an informational resource through this alliance with MIOSHA that will benefit the respiratory health of Michigan’s workplaces and their employees,” said MIVC Executive Director Gregg Grubb.
MIOSHA alliances enable organizations committed to workplace safety and health to collaborate with the agency to prevent workplace injuries and illnesses. Alliances are open to all groups, including trade or professional associations, businesses, labor organizations, educational institutions and government agencies.
There are many benefits to participating in an alliance with MIOSHA, including leveraging resources and networks to maximize worker safety and health protection, exchanging information about best practices and building trusting, cooperative relationships.
Groups interested in forming an alliance with MIOSHA to promote safer, more healthful workplaces can learn more at www.michigan.gov/alliance.