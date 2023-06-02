TAWAS CITY – Michigan State University (MSU) Extension, Iosco County 4-H, Arenac County 4-H, Michigan Sea Grant, Project FISH, and many local partners are hosting the Saginaw Bay 4-H Fish Camp at River Side Park in AuGres Jun 26-27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The camp is for youth, ages eight to 12 as of Jan. 1, 2023, who are interested in learning how to fish and protect the Great Lakes. All campers will receive a fishing rod with a reel, tackle box, T-shirt, and snacks. Youth will learn about knot tying, tackle crafting, casting, aquatic ecology, angler ethics and more.
Cost for Fish Camp is $25 and scholarships are available. Not a 4-H member? Sign up for 4-H for free! Register at https://bit.ly/SB4HFC.
For more information contact the Iosco County MSU Extension Office at msue.iosco@county.msu.edu or 989-362-3449.