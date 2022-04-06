ALPENA – Region 9 Area Agency on Aging is hosting a free Healthy Living Webinar Series via Zoom, on the third Friday of each month from 1 to 2 p.m.
According to Brooke Mainville, special projects coordinator, Region 9 Area Agency on Aging, the Healthy Living Webinar Series is a great resource to help you better manage your health. She said these webinars are an hour long, however, they are packed with beneficial information.
Topics include Healthy Cooking and Nutrition, Living with Diabetes, Healthy Living for your Brain and Body, Fall Prevention, Living with Chronic Pain and Managing Stress and Mental Health.
The series includes:
• April 22: Healthy Cooking and Nutrition – Mindful eating is maintaining an awareness of the food and drink you put into your body. This webinar will discuss helpful tips and tricks to making healthier choices such as eating well and being active.
• May 20: Living with Diabetes – Whether you are currently living with, newly diagnosed, or caregiving for someone with diabetes, this webinar will provide you with practical tips. Learn how diabetes affects the body and what you can do to manage it.
• June 17: Healthy Living for your Brain and Body – This webinar will use research and science to provide insight into nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these tips into a plan for healthy aging.
• July 15: Fall Prevention – Falls are a major threat to independent living; however, falls are not an inevitable part of aging. This webinar will provide an overview of the importance of fall prevention and offer strategies to improve mobility and prevent falls.
• Aug 19: Living with Chronic Pain – Pain is a challenge faced by many people living with chronic diseases. It has an impact on a person’s physical, psychological, and emotional health. Discover alternative options to medication for managing your chronic pain.
• Sept. 16: Managing Stress and Mental Health – As adults, we are expected to manage our families, jobs, financial situation, and many other stressors, while dealing with our own stress and anxiety at the same time. This webinar will focus on managing stress during this unprecedented time.
For more information or to register, contact mainvilleb@nemcsa.org, call, 989-358-4616, or go to www.nemcsa.org.