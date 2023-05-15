EAST TAWAS — On the evening of May 11, the Iosco County Community Foundation (ICCF) hosted an awards dinner at the Tawas Bay Beach Resort to present their Citizen and Junior Citizen of the Year awards.
One of the main speakers for the event was Timothy Haskin, who welcomed guests and provided light commentary before handing off to Cliff Miller, chairman of the ICCF Board of Directors.
Miller gave a brief introduction and announced that ICCF would be presenting the Citizen of the Year and Junior Citizen of the Year awards to Oscoda residents Linda Hock and Axel Raybourne, respectively.
“It is our privilege to welcome Linda and Axel as our guests of honor and highlight the great work that they are doing in Iosco County,” Miller said.
He then introduced members of the ICCF Board of Directors, as well as ICCF Executive Assistant Denise McKenna. Miller also extended special thanks to ICCF Marketing Communications/Affiliate Director Christine Hitch.
“Christine has served as the affiliate director for ICCF for as far back as when I joined the board in 2013,” Miller stated. “She is also responsible for a great deal of planning for tonight’s event and we are grateful for her support.”
Miller continued by providing some background information on the ICCF, saying that it is a charitable organization focused on building permanent endowment funds which support the community. He explained that this is accomplished through connecting donors with the causes they care about most.
“Whether someone wants to support education, the outdoors, recreational opportunities, the arts, literacy, animals – ICCF can help them do that,” Miller noted.
He said that through donor contributions, ICCF is able to provide grants to local nonprofits and scholarships to local students. According to Miller, ICCF was able to provide $172K in grants and scholarships last year, a number he expects to grow moving forward.
Miller then acknowledged the following sponsors for their contributions to make the event a success: Revord Builders, Holy Family Church and School, TCA Insurance, Nick and Molly Robb, Neighborhood Lending, Tawas Bay Insurance Agency, Ziggy Hospitality, Fun First Therapy, Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center (TRC), Oscoda Area Schools and the Oscoda Rotary Club (ORC).
“I would also like to give a nod to none other than Tim Haskin, who won this award in 2020 when it was the Philanthropist of the Year award,” Miller stated.
“At that time, we were unable to hold an event in his honor, even though we would have loved to. So instead, we added him to the board and put him to work,” Miller said humorously. “His involvement with the ICCF is a testament to his community and civic-mindedness.”
Dinner commenced, an offering of pork, green beans and potatoes, among others. Each guest also received a drink voucher which they could redeem with a bartender, exclusively serving the event’s guests.
Following dinner, Miller recognized previous recipients of the formerly titled Philanthropist of the Year award, those being Daniel Stock, Jane Meyer, Kathy Alward, Kelby Ruckle, Brad Saegesser, Eileen Elliot, Nancy Huck and Haskin. Miller then handed the reigns back over to Haskin.
Haskin announced that the Tawas Area Education Foundation, under the umbrella of the ICCF, would be providing students and former students more than $27,000 in scholarships the following week.
He said that the committee takes their time going through applicants and it is excellent to read about young people in the community and all they have to offer. He then gave his own special words of gratitude to Hitch, commending her work ethic and professionalism.
Haskin stated that Hock had been nominated for the Citizen of the Year Award by Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce Interim Director Gaylynn Brenoel, and that Raybourne was nominated by Dr. James Kent of the ORC, as well as Rebecca Sherrick.
“Eighteen-year-old Axel is a remarkable young man and is a 4.0 student at Oscoda High School [OHS],” Haskin shared. “He is dually enrolled in college classes at Alpena Community College, where he tutors other students in his German language class.”
Haskin said that what makes Raybourne stand out, is his drive to be involved in the community and help others.
Raybourne serves as student representative for his school’s board, and is also a member of the Oscoda Area United Way board. He is actively engaged with the Oscoda United Methodist youth group, as well, and the OHS Rotary Interact Club, where he has contributed more than 120 hours of community service toward the fight to end polio.
When contacted for the award, Raybourne was unable to be reached, due to being in an impoverished area of the Dominican Republic, working on projects to improve sanitation there.
Raybourne was interviewed by engineers from the University of Michigan, while speaking out on the danger of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
Raybourne is also musically inclined and is a member of both the OHS marching band and the Tawas Area Community Concert band. Raybourne is a member of the National Honor Society and the OHS Robotics Team and Rocket Club. As if all of these activities weren’t enough, Raybourne is also a member of OHS’s track and swim teams as well.
“Musician, athlete, scholar and a darn good lookin’ kid,” Haskin declared; after which, Miller presented Raybourne with the Junior Citizen of the Year Award.
At that time, Raybourne formally introduced himself and addressed guests. “I want to say thank you to those who nominated me, Becky Sherrick and James Kent,” he said. “When I began my freshman year in high school, I never knew how important it was to be involved in activities, make friends and meet new people. Throughout my journey, I have learned that being active in clubs and sports, involved in studies and activities, making friendships along the way – it’s one of the most important things you can do in life.”
Raybourne said that if someone had told him 10 years ago that he would be a student representative, a swim captain, a robotics drive coach and a Rotary Interact club member, he would have been confused and wouldn’t have believed them.
“I would have never thought I could do it on my own and that would be right,” Raybourne said. “None of my accomplishments that I have achieved would have been possible without the help of everyone in this room, my school and the entire Iosco County.”
Raybourne stated that he planned to take all of the knowledge and advice he had collected with him to the University of Michigan this fall.
At that time, Brenoel took to the stand to speak for Hock, commending her as a “quintessential giver.”
“Just tell her it can’t be done and then get out of her way so she can do it,” Brenoel declared.
She said that Hock had rejuvenated the Oscoda-AuSable Senior Center, turning it into a center truly for all. She said that Hock is a “dedicated do-gooder” and a Veterans of Foreign Wars fundraiser.
“She has left a trail of positive contributions to our communities that’s long enough that it could pave a path to the U.P. and back,” Brenoel professed. “I am proud to have nominated her for this award, I am proud to know her and I am absolutely delighted that she was selected. She is so deserving of this award; congratulations, Linda.”
Hock has been involved with Iosco County’s International Quota Club, the Shoreline Players, Christian Women in Action, Revolve by Hope Shores, fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and food giveaways at schools. She is an “honorary grandma” for the Girl Scouts and works for the Oscoda-AuSable Senior Center, where she has volunteered for 30 years and currently serves as president of the board.
Haskin said that Hock has helped to bring visibility to the center and increased the ways that seniors and the community can use the center, making it a place where people can gather to get a healthy meal, play cards, participate in exercise classes and much more.
“With all this community involvement, she is selfless with her giving of time, with no plans to slow down. We are certainly all honored to award the 2023 Iosco County Citizen of the Year Award to Linda Hock,” Haskin declared.
“We are so honored to be able to recognize these two incredible individuals for the difference they are making for our community and in the lives of others,” said Miller. “Linda is involved in so many activities, and she does it all from the goodness of her heart. Axel is an incredibly well-rounded young man who seems determined to use his talents to do good wherever he is. This is the first year we’ve honored a youth with an award like this, and Axel is well-deserving.”
At that time, Hock stood and addressed guests of the event.
“I want to thank a few people,” she said. “First of all, I want to thank God for giving me this talent. I want to thank my mother who was the inspiration for all of this; no matter how little she had, she would always share it.”
Hock then thanked her husband for putting up with her “craziness” for so many years. She said she couldn’t count how many times she’d told her husband they needed to go pick up furniture for someone who didn’t have it, or her husband came home to an extra kid at the end of the day that had nowhere else to go.
Hock thanked her sisters and said she was overwhelmed and honored to have received the award.
After applause for Hock and Raybourne, Pegasus Springs TRC founder Barb Clare gave a presentation in which she provided information about the TRC and spoke about the success of the organization due to a grant the center received from ICCF in its formative years.
Hitch followed the presentation by thanking everyone for the kind comments and saying that she has the best job in the world because of all the amazing people she gets to meet.