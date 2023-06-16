EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Players will host their inaugural Trivia Night on Saturday.
The event is a fundraiser for the group, with monies going toward building maintenance and repairs. Coordinators Michal and Laurie Jacot promise an evening of entertainment for everyone.
“We’re going to have the traditional trivia contest in 10 rounds,” Michal said. “We’re also going to do some optional games that will cost a dollar. And we’re going to have a raffle with a lot of terrific prizes. Even if you’re not that good at trivia, come join us and have some fun.”
The event takes place on Saturday, June 24 at the Tawas Bay Playhouse on Newman Street. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the game begins at 7.
Teams may have a maximum of four people per team. The cost is $10 per person. Due to space limitations, there will be only 20 teams allowed.
The fundraiser is a BYOB and snacks event, and you must be 21 years or older to play.
Jacot recommends pre-registering your team to lock in a table space. Walk-ins on the night of the event are welcome but cannot be guaranteed a space if none are available.
To register a team call 989-362-4765 or email your name, contact information, team members and team name to mljacot@sbcglobal.net.