EAST TAWAS – The Board of Directors of Develop Iosco, Inc. (DI) is preparing for its second quarter community meeting to be held on Tuesday, May 17, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Grant Township Hall, 4049 Indian Lake Rd., National City.
The main program will be “Fishing for Employees: How to Attract, Catch & Keep Employees” by Michael Nunneley, associate regional director and certified business consultant for the Small Business Development Center/Lake Huron Region from Saginaw Valley State University. A topic relevant to today’s business owners throughout the county, Nunneley will share creative ways to recruit and retain new hires in a challenging environment.
In addition to this presentation, Carole Bleau, assistant supervisor for Grant Township, will provide an update regarding economic development activities in that community.
DI will also provide an update on its broadband, housing and other projects as prioritized from its recent Marketing Blueprint survey and the first quarter community meeting participants.
Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for networking and refreshments. Program runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. All community members interested in economic development are invited either in-person or virtually. To register, visit www.develop-iosco.org and click the “Register” link.