OSCODA – The Shoreline Theater outdoor stage was home to Cabaret, a variety show, on Friday night as the Shoreline Players kicked off a weekend of celebrating 50 years of providing entertainment to the community.
Singers and a magician kept the audience entertained as they enjoyed a lovely summer evening.
The opening act was Tim Curtis singing, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” the late Tony Bennett’s signature song. Linda Ramsdell followed Curtis, with “Maybe This Time,” a Liza Minelli song from the film Cabaret, while Carly Powroznik performed “Let the Sun Go Down.” Cher Nentwig sang Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” followed by Chelsea Miller and Nicole Markey, who led a female ensemble singing “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus.
Victoria Neiser sang “Out Tonight,” followed by Rebecca Collier singing “Unchained Melody,” originally recorded by the Righteous Brothers; and Renee Diener singing “Big Yellow Taxi,” by Joni Mitchell.
Rounding out the first half of the performance, prior to the intermission, was local musician Dave Carmona, who sang “The Music of the Night” by Andrew Lloyd Webber and played guitar.
After the intermission, which included the sale of 50/50 tickets and concessions, Mike the Magician took the stage to perform magic tricks.
Mike brought audience members up on the stage to assist with part of his act.
Patrick Boje sang an emotional rendition of “Proud of Your Boy,” followed by Seth Pope who sang “Kiss from a Rose,” a song written, composed and made famous by English singer and songwriter Seal. Richard Nentwig sang “Summer Wind,” followed by Lindsey Pope singing “In Jesus Name.”
The youngest performer, MacKenzie Powroznik, with support from Linda Ramsdell, sang “Let It Go,” the popular theme song from the movie Frozen.
Carmona then came back to the stage to perform “Ain’t Misbehavin,” Carly Powroznik returned to sing “Show Yourself” and the mother/daughter duo of Lindey Pope and Victoria Neiser sang “Jesse James.”
The evening wrapped up with Cher Nentwig singing Janis Joplin’s “Me and Bobby McGee” and Seth and Lindsey Pope singing “If the World Was Ending,” a Grammy award nominated song.