EAST TAWAS – Whether you have an interest in the offshore fisheries, the Les Cheneaux and St. Mary’s River area or Saginaw Bay, a plethora of information will be presented in coming weeks about the Lake Huron fisheries.
Returning for 2023, are the annual spring Lake Huron Regional Fisheries Workshops, which are free and open to the public.
Michigan Sea Grant and Michigan State University Extension, in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources-Fisheries Division, USGS Great Lakes Science Center, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and local fishery organizations, offer these regional workshops each year. The purpose is to provide current research related to the status of Lake Huron fisheries, plus valuable information for anglers, charter captains, resource professionals and interested community members.
Representatives say that they are excited to offer the evening workshops in person again. Two of the events will also be available in a digital hybrid format, for those who wish to join virtually.
Attendees can sign up for whichever session(s) they would like to, at https://bit.ly/misgfish, and each of the workshops will go on from 6-8 p.m. Organizers note that pre-registration is required, especially to receive access/log-in details for the hybrid events.
Up first, is the Lake Huron Offshore Fisheries Session on Tuesday, April 11. This will be held virtually via Zoom, as well as in person at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center, located at 500 W. Fletcher St. in Alpena.
Registration for the offshore session will close at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 10.
The Saginaw Bay (Lake Huron) Fisheries Session has been slated for Thursday, April 13, and will also be available both virtually and in person. For the latter, attendees will meet at the Saganing Tribal Center, located at 5447 Sturman Rd. in Standish.
The deadline to register is by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12.
Wrapping up the 2023 Lake Huron-focused workshops, is the Les Cheneaux and St. Mary’s River Fisheries Session, which is scheduled for Thursday, May 4.
It will be held in the Clark Township Community Center, at 133 M-134 in Cedarville, and guests must register for the in-person event by Wednesday, May 3.
For those who are interested, there will also be a Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie workshop on Wednesday, April 12, and a Southern Lake Michigan session on Thursday, April 20. As with the other workshops, the registration page and additional details on these two events can be found at https://bit.ly/misgfish.
The site also features videos of past workshops, descriptions of current and prior research projects, information on other Michigan Sea Grant programs, a list of resources and more.
Questions regarding the 2023 Lake Huron Regional Fisheries Workshops may be directed to Michigan Sea Grant representatives Brandon Schroeder, at schroe45@msu.edu, or Katelyn Brolick, at brolickk@msu.edu.
As noted on a flyer for the 2023 program, the workshops include information and status updates on such topics as fish populations and angler catch data, forage or prey fish surveys, offshore fisheries and open water fisheries. The events also feature updates on fisheries management activities, citizen science opportunities for anglers and a variety of other topics of interest, based on specific regions.
Organizers ask those who plan on joining to also share the workshop information with others who may want to participate.