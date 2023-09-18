OSCODA – The Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) met on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. Chair Dave Iler arrived at 11:23 so Vice Chair Nancy Howse called the meeting to order at 11:06 a.m.
Howse asked that several items be added to the agenda including an update on hiring an Economic Improvement director. According to Superintendent Tammy Kline, who attended the meeting, the position is open until filled. Kline reported that there have been six applicants for the position and that she forwarded them to the township’s negotiations committee, who she said is not interested in interviewing any of them. It is unclear who comprises the negotiations committee.
“We’re accepting until we have some good ones to present,” Clerk Josh Sutton told the EIC.
Kline said that in the interim a representative from Target Alpena Economic Development Corporation will be coming to township hall once per week to work with business owners or individuals who are interested in starting a business. Target Alpena can help with hiring an accountant to help small businesses set up their books and attorneys who can help them with business related issues.
Sutton and Kline met with a representative from Target Alpena on Sept. 6. Sutton added that Target Alpena will be distributing funds from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) for this region, Region E.
“They are doing some pretty amazing things,” Kline reported about Target Alpena.
Sutton said it was like the black hole when businesses were previously sent to the Small Business Administration. Howse asked about help for nonprofits. Sutton said any business could receive support from Target Alpena.
Howse also asked about the open Planning and Zoning director position. Kline said she received eight applicants right away, that four were interviewed and that she had her finger on one good applicant who would be presented to the board. See separate article in this publication on the hiring of a Planning and Zoning director.
The EIC also discussed the open alternate position on the EIC. Kline said that she had not received any applications for the alternate position and encouraged EIC members to have individuals apply.
Member Mary Ed Teuton asked why Pam Loveless’ application for the alternate position was denied by Supervisor Bill Palmer and subsequently withdrawn by Loveless. Teuton said she wanted to discuss it with the Planning Commission. Kline said it was Palmer’s decision. Kline said she could ask Palmer to attend the Oct. 4 EIC meeting to discuss the opening and why he doesn’t want Loveless to serve. Howse said she would be more comfortable to wait until Palmer was able to attend to discuss the issue.
Howse asked what the EIC could be doing in the interim while waiting for a director to be hired.
“What can we be doing as a committee? What projects are out there hanging that we as a committee could work on?” Howse asked.
Kline also reported that the EIC website that has been down since the former EIC director left, will be rebuilt by Trustees Tim Cummings and Jeremy Spencer and will be part of the township’s website rather than having its own domain name.
Chair of the Planning Commission Jeff Linderman asked about the Public Participation Plan which he said was updated in March 2022. He asked if the EIC should be involved in reviewing the plan. Kline said she would have to get back to the committee. Linderman also noted that a lot of the committee members had changed but the township’s website had not been updated. Kline said Tara (Lyons assistant to the superintendent), would take care of it.
During public comment, Kelly Brown asked where the minutes are from previous meetings. She also asked what the committee is working on while waiting for a director to start. Brown suggested the committee start engaging in some activities.
Brown asked about the annual survey that is required for the township to maintain Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC) Certification. Brown noted that she had worked on the survey as part of the Downtown Redevelopment Committee that was decommissioned by the prior EIC director with the rationale that it would make way for the Corridor Improvement Authority. Kline reported that the Corridor Improvement Authority was put on hold because Mission North would no longer work with the township. Howse asked what kind of company. Kline said a company like Mission North. Iler said he was a content expert.
Kline said that she will be meeting with Lindsay Miller from MEDC to discuss grant opportunities.
Kline reported that the Stakeholder Meeting that had been scheduled for Sep. 14 was canceled due to a scheduling conflict at Warrior Pavilion. The EIC provided Kline with Sept. 20 and 28 as two alternate dates in September. This publication reached out to Kline for a new date but did not receive a response.
The EIC received updated by-laws to review for the October meeting. Motion to table the review of the by-laws by Howse, support from Sutton, passed unanimously.
Kline said she sent the Strategic Plan to John Iacoangeli to get a quote for the cost of updating. She is also getting a quote from Beckett & Raeder. Place & Main Advisors completed the most recent Strategic Plan. Kline reported that Place & Main will also no longer work with the township.
Teuton asked for the raw data from the 2022 community survey. Howse asked when the new survey would be conducted, Kline said “very soon” noting that she is only one person.
Members also gave updates on other topics that have been reported on in detail in previous issues of this publication.
The next meeting of the EIC is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Robert J. Parks Library.