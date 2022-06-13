GAYLORD – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing $711,000 to repair three bridges on M-55 crossing the AuGres River in Ogemaw and Iosco counties.
Work, which will start Monday, June 20, will include epoxy sealant, concrete barrier replacement, bridge foundation repair, deck patching, guardrail upgrades, and approach improvements. The estimated end date for the project is Thursday, Sept. 15.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), this work will require a single-lane closure at each bridge, with one lane of alternating traffic controlled by a temporary traffic signal. Mill Station Road will be closed from the start of work through late July, with traffic from M-65 detoured on Prescott Road, Mills Road, and Sage Lake Road; traffic from M-55 will be detoured on Sage Lake Road, Mills Road, and Prescott Road.
According to a press release from MDOT, based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support nearly 10 jobs. MDOT said this work will protect the structural integrity and extend the service life of the bridges.