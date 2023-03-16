TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners (ICBOC) voted to pass Resolution 2023-040 to write a letter of support for a grant proposal written by Plainfield Township for expansion of the downtown park.
Plainfield Township is applying for a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant to add outdoor pickleball courts to the park. The action took place at the ICBOC regular meeting on March 15. Motion by Charles Finley, support from Rob Huebel, passed unanimously. Commissioner Terry Dutcher did not attend the meeting.
The board also passed Resolution 2023-041 to submit a letter of support to AuSable Township for a Community Development Block Grant proposal the township is submitting to make improvements to Billy McCuiag Park including adding a walking path, dog park, basketball/tennis/pickleball court, soccer field and vault toilet. Motion by Finley, support from Brian Loeffler, passed unanimously.
The board approved a request from Heather Spaw, Iosco County Agricultural Society, for a letter of support for a Michigan Arts Humanities Touring Grant proposal to provide free entertainment for the Iosco County Fair with a focus on meeting the needs of youth. Motion by support Resolution 2023-042 by Huebel, with support from Finley, passed unanimously.
The board also took the following actions:
• Passed Resolution 2023-043 to hire Abby Colburn to fill a fulltime position at the Iosco County Jail. Colburn is being hired at $18.36 per hour. Colburn is a certified corrections officer and was previously employed with the Sheriff’s Office as a fulltime corrections officer. Motion by Loeffler, support from Finley, passed unanimously.
• Passed Resolution 2023-044 to reappoint Patti Casey and Roberta Ruolo to the AuSable Valley Community Mental Health Authority Board of Directors. Their current terms run through March 31 and the new terms will be effective from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2026. Motion by Finley, support from Loeffler, passed unanimously.
• Passed Resolution 2023-045 to approve salaries for the month of March and per diems for meetings through March 10 for members of the ICBOC. Motion by Huebel, support from Loeffler, passed unanimously.
• Passed Resolution 2023-046 to approve the Statutory Finance minutes of the meeting held on March 1 in the amount of $124,649.95. Motion by Finley, support from Loeffler, passed unanimously.