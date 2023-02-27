WHITTEMORE – At one point, the Whittemore-Prescott boys basketball team led Hale by as much as 17 points in the two’s North Star League crossover game on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The host Cardinals had to survive a late rally by the Eagles though, hitting eight-of-11 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to allow them to escape with a 53-48 win.
“That has been one of our weak spots, our free throw shooting at the end of games, so for us to shoot like that at the end of the game free throw wise, that was what we needed,” W-P head coach Ryan Lomason said. “That is when they count the most.”
The Eagles came all the way back to pull within 45-43 with 3:30 to play. After running a chunk of time off the clock, W-P was able to get Dylan Cockrell to hit a pair of free throws to extend the lead back to 47-43. A bucket by Hale’s Jeff Guoan pulled them within 47-43, but Cockrell once again sank two free throws to put the lead back to four, 49-43.
Brady Oliver also hit two free throws with 14 seconds left to push W-P ahead 52-48 and Dylan Donaghy knocked one down for some extra room in the closing moments to bring the game to the 53-48 final.
The win also avenges a loss from earlier in the season for the Cardinals, which Lomason was obviously happy about as well.
“That says a lot, these kids from starting out at the beginning of the year to now, they have grown a lot and we have learned how to play together and not get worried about the adversity, they just stay calm and keep battling,” Lomason said. “These guys don’t give up, playing ahead or behind.”
For the Eagles, it was more of a mixed bag. On one hand it was a disappointing loss, but on the other hand they showed they had plenty of grit to get themselves back into the game after the early double-digit deficit.
“I was proud of our kids for continuing to fight throughout the game,” Hale head coach Andy Katterman said. “It says a lot about their character. There were a couple times we closed the gap, but we just couldn’t do enough to get over the hump.”
Ashton Hunt helped make sure the Cardinals got off to a fast start. He had three first quarter treys, including one that closed out the opening frame with a 15-4 W-P advantage.
Landon Aiello opened the second with a three pointer to increase the Card lead to 18-4 and a trey by Will LaFranca gave W-P its biggest lead of the night at 23-6 midway through the second quarter.
Another Hunt three pointer kept the Cards ahead 26-13, but Hale managed to pull within 26-20 late in the half. LaFranca drilled a trey late in the half to push W-P’s lead to 29-21 entering the break.
“Ashton shot the daylights out of the ball in the first half,” Lomason said. “We had a lot of good moments and when Hale battled back, it was good we didn’t fold.”
The Eagles pulled within 33-28 on a lay-up by Preston Bassi and they made it 37-34 on an Eddie Lavere hoop.
Mark Howie had the answer for W-P with a lay-up to make it 39-34, and Howie had his hands on the next scoring play as well, sending a nice pass for Dylan Broughton in the paint for a 41-34 advantage entering the fourth.
Hale continued to make things interesting in the fourth, getting a Guoan hoop and a put-back by McCadie to make it 43-40.
A pair of free throws by McCadie trimmed that further to 45-43, and Hale had a chance to tie on its next possession, but a close-range narrowly rimmed off. From there the Cardinals finished off the win from the free throw line.
“Whittemore showed up ready to play,” Katterman said. “We missed on some opportunities early in the game and both of those factors contributed to an early deficit. Individually, I thought both Sam Patten and Zander Johnson did a good job in the first half. Their scoring kept us in the game. Jeff Guoan was big for us in the second half also. As a team, our defense was better in the second half, but not great.”
The Cardinals were led by Hunt who had 18 points, LaFranca put in nine, Cockrell finished with eight, Logan Aiello added six, Oliver netted four, Landon Aiello had three, Broughton and Howie had two apiece and Donaghy added one.
For the Eagles, Guoan had 14 points, Patten put in eight, with seven was McCadie, Eddie Lavere and Johnson each netted six, Aidan Egresics chipped in with four, Bassi had two and Reece Ready added one.
W-P also played a non-league game at Monday, Feb. 20 in Roscommon. The Cardinals lost this game, 56-45.
Oliver was able to lead the team with 20 points, Howie drained three shots from behind the arc and finished with 11 points, Cockrell and Hunt had six points apiece, Landon Aiello had three points and LaFranca added two.
On Friday, W-P lost a home North Star League Big Dipper game against Rogers City, 76-65.
Oliver was able to score 27 points in this one, Hunt put in 19 points, LaFranca finished with nine, Xander Colvin put in five, Aiden Massicotte and Branson Bellville each chipped in with two and adding one each was Cockrell and Broughton.
W-P (7-13 overall) played at AuGres on Tuesday in its final regular season game. The Cardinals also open up Division 3 district play on Monday, against Oscoda in a game that will be held at Tawas Area.
Hale also played at Mio in a NSL crossover game, dropping this game 55-21.
Patten led the Eagles with seven points, Lavere and Guoan had three points each and chipping in with two points apiece was Deon’tae Hence, Ready, McCadie and Bassi.
Hale (10-10 overall) played at Oscoda on Tuesday and concludes the regular season on Friday with a home game against Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian. The Eagles begin Division 4 district action on Monday against Fairview, in a contest that will be held at Mio.