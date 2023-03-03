TAWAS CITY – Sixteen days after three Michigan State University (MSU) students were killed and five more were critically wounded in a mass shooting, the Iosco County Board of Commissioners determined it was a priority to write a resolution instructing state legislators to vote against any legislation that infringes on firearm rights.
During the Committee of the Whole meeting, following the board meeting, Commissioner Brian Loeffler introduced a resolution that had been passed by the Lapeer County Board of Commissioners dated Feb. 23, 2023, and sent to state legislators.
The resolution, which Loeffler said was the best one he had found, focuses on the Second Amendment of the Constitution, written in 1788, that addresses the right to bear arms. The Second Amendment states that "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."
The Lapeer County resolution instructs the representatives of the 102nd Michigan state Legislature to "vote in opposition of all proposed legislation that infringes on the right of the people to own, bear, purchase, and sell items that are directly relevant to operation, maintenance, and modification of any firearms, including but not limited to: ammunition, magazines, stocks, triggers, braces, barrels, etc."
The resolution also says the county will encourage other counties to pass similar resolutions.
Chair Jay O'Farrell, said there are many laws related to firearms that are not being enforced. He said that individuals were looking to "throw a blanket over the issues."
Commissioner Charles Finley said he was 100% on board with drafting a resolution and would help to do so. He deemed the resolution to be a priority. He referred to gun control laws as violating the Second and Fourth amendments. "I'll make my stand," he added. Finley said that Iosco was the first county to send something to the state two years ago about the Second Amendment.
Commissioner Terry Dutcher, who said he believed the Red Flag laws were good intentioned, said his expertise was in being a gun owner and operator. Michigan does not currently have any Red Flag laws, also know as the Extreme Risk Protection Order laws, among other names. Red Flag laws permit a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who they believe may be a danger to themselves or someone else.
Commissioner Rob Huebel said that groups and individuals are "chipping around the edges," referring to gun rights.
Sheriff Frank Scott, who was in attendance at the meeting, said that he was "behind the concept" of the resolution and asked that he and County Prosecuting Attorney James Bacarella be included in drafting the resolution. Loeffler said he had already spoken to Bacarella.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, 44,000 people died in the United States in 2022 from gun violence. There were 647 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022. A mass shooting is defined as one where four or more people are killed or injured. During the first six weeks of 2023 there were 80 mass shootings in the U.S., including the one at MSU. In Michigan, since Jan. 1, 2023 there have been two mass shootings, the one at MSU and a second one on Feb. 26.
Of the estimated 393 million guns in the U.S., only 6.06 million are registered. According to the Pew Research Center, 39% of men and 22% of women say they own a gun in the U.S. In Michigan 38.9% of the population owns guns. States with stricter gun laws tend to have lower rates of gun ownership.
Michigan has one of the highest rates of firearm homicides in the country with 4.85 homicide deaths per 100,000 population. New Hampshire has the lowest rate of .91 deaths per 100,000 population. Firearm deaths have surpassed vehicle deaths for children ages 1-19.
While mass shootings receive the most attention, firearms are used in more suicide deaths than homicides. In 2020 there were 48,183 suicides in the U.S., of those 26,328 or 55%, were firearm related.
According to the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, 71% of Veterans who committed suicide did so with a gun. In 2020 there were 6,146 Veteran suicides in the U.S., an average of 16.8 per day.
The number of teens suicides in 2022 using a gun was the highest in 20 years. Nearly half of all suicides by young people are due to guns.
In Michigan it is legal for anyone 18 or older to buy a handgun from a private seller with a purchase license. At 21, it is legal to buy a firearm from a federally licensed dealer.
On Feb. 16, in response to the MSU shooting, Michigan Democrats introduced a group of bills to tighten gun regulations. The package of 11 bills fall into three categories: requiring universal background checks to close the private sale loophole; creating secure storage laws to keep legal firearms out of the hands of children and teens; and Red Flag laws.