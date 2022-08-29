TAWAS CITY – Raking through rummage sales during Labor Day Weekend is a popular activity for many people and, this coming weekend, there will be an opportunity to purchase a range of items while also ensuring that your dollars go to a good cause.
Iosco County Humane Society Board members have scheduled a rummage sale this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3, which will go on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with all proceeds benefitting the animal shelter in Tawas City.
The sale will be hosted a short distance down the road from the shelter, at 2341 M-55, approximately five miles west of US-23.
Among the items to peruse, will be framed paintings and other artwork, teacups and saucers, dolls, figurines, household décor, vases, candles/candle holders, board games, jewelry and more, including plenty of kitchen utensils, dishes, serving bowls and small appliances.