LANSING – Those who are focused on community education, organizing or testing for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), have been invited to apply for funding to aid in these efforts.
Representatives of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network (GLPAN) recently announced that they are accepting applications for mini-grants, from nonprofit groups or individuals, and the deadline to apply is Tuesday, Sept. 12.
According to the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team, there are currently more than 260 confirmed PFAS contamination sites in the state, with more than 11,000 suspected PFAS sites throughout Michigan.
The Community Action Mini-Grants Program will provide support to impacted communities across Great Lakes states, through the following:
- PFAS Education and Awareness-Raising
- PFAS Research and Testing
- Community Organizing
"Providing funding to impacted communities, local organizations and individuals is central to our mission of bringing impacted communities together to address toxic PFAS contamination," says GLPAN Co-Chair Tony Spaniola.
"When PFAS contamination is discovered in communities, people are looking for action and solutions," he continued. "This funding is intended to help support efforts to kickstart community engagement, testing and other important activities."
Projects which support areas identified as over-polluted and disinvested, and/or projects supporting Black, Indigenous and People of Color that have been harmed by PFAS, are encouraged to apply.
"We aim to build power within communities impacted most by PFAS contamination so they can amplify their needs and collective voices to decision-makers, the media and other people in power," notes GLPAN Co-Chair Sandy Wynn-Stelt. "Funded projects have access to our science team, and our organizing, policy and communications expertise to provide needed project support."
To learn more, and to submit an application, visit https://www.glpan.org/community-action-mini-grants-program.
For further details on GLPAN – which members advise is a coalition centered and driven by people impacted by toxic PFAS pollution – go to glpan.org. GLPAN is supported by the Michigan League of Conservation Voters Education Fund, Ecology Center, National Wildlife Federation and Need Our Water Oscoda.