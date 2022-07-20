ALPENA — First Federal of Northern Michigan (FFNM) Legacy Foundation presented a $2,000 check to Iosco RESA as one of their second quarter grant recipients.
The $2,000 will be used to purchase books for the Your Child Reads of Alcona and Iosco Counties (YCRAI) participants.
Your Child Reads of Alcona and Iosco Counties was formed in January 2017 to address early childhood literacy by opening the availability of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to children aged 0-60 months in Alcona and Iosco counties. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library program sends one age appropriate book each month to every child enrolled.
The cost of the program is $2.10 per book per child which is fully funded by YCRAI. There is no cost to the families of the children receiving the books.
YCRAI is ran by non-paid volunteers from the Alcona County Library, Curtis Township Library, Iosco Arenac District Library, COOR Iosco Great Start, and other interested parties. The group’s goal is to have 100% of eligible children enrolled and receiving books.
As of February 2022, there were 665 children program in Alcona and Iosco counties enrolled in the program, representing 47.4% of eligible children. Since 2017, there has been 328 children who have aged out of the program. Parents may sign their child up at any library in Alcona or Iosco counties or online at www.imaginationlibrary.org.
All books are free of charge to the families thanks to generous contributions from the local businesses and communities. Additional donations are being sought to continue serving the children currently enrolled and to be able to reach all children in Iosco and Alcona counties. To find out more about the program and how you can support it, contact Phyllis Rhodes at (989) 362-2190.
Headquartered in Alpena, the First Federal of Northern Michigan Legacy Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to serving community activities and nonprofit organizations in the Greater Alanson, Cheboygan, Gaylord, Lewiston, Oscoda, Mio, and Alpena areas. The FFNM Legacy Foundation welcomes your grant application for consideration at its quarterly meeting. Applications are available at https://www.ffnmlegacyfoundation.com.